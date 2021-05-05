Rio Ferdinand urges Chelsea to sign Sergio Aguero

Rio Ferdinand believes Chelsea should sign Sergio Aguero once he becomes a free agent in the summer.

The Argentinean is set to part ways with Manchester City after a decade at the club. Aguero is already a legend at the Etihad and is also among the finest strikers to have graced the Premier League since its inception.

Aguero has 182 goals from 273 appearances in the league so far but has decided to look for a fresh challenge in the summer. Despite the Argentinian being linked with Barcelona, Ferdinand believes Aguero could stay in the Premier League and has advised Chelsea to move for the player.

Speaking on his Vive with Five show on YouTube, the former Manchester United players urged Chelsea to secure Aguero’s signature without any delay.

“I think, he stays in the Premier League. If I’m Chelsea, I take him now. If I’m Chelsea, I go and get him… quick!” said Ferdinand.

The Englishman also said Aguero would be a fine backup option for Chelsea if they fail to secure the services of Erling Haaland in the summer.

“If I’m them, I go and get Aguero if I can’t get a (Erling) Haaland or someone like that” said Ferdinand.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for a new striker in the summer, with former player Romelu Lukaku also rumoured to be on their target list. However, like Haaland, the Belgian would cost the Blues a fortune, and that could force them to look for cheaper alternatives.

Aguero would fit the bill, as he'll be available for free. While he might demand mammoth wages, he could significantly improve Chelsea's attack that has struggled in the absence of an experienced no. 9 this season.

Edinson Cavani has already proven to be a wise addition to the Manchester United squad; the Uruguayan has shown that experienced strikers can make a difference to teams. So Chelsea could be tempted to consider Ferdinand’s advice and try their luck with Aguero in the summer.

Chelsea still in the race to secure Champions League football next season

Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League table, three points ahead of West Ham United in fifth, with four games left in the season.

The Blues are two points behind third-placed Leicester City and are firmly in the race to secure Champions League football next season.

Chelsea face Real Madrid in the return leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday; the tie is evenly poised at 1-1 after the first leg.