"Rip up his contract in front of his family" "Crying, whining and complaining about lost protagonism" - PSG fans destroy superstar forward as he reportedly asks to leave Ligue 1 giants

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans were furious with their forward Kylian Mbappe as he reportedly wants to leave the French club in the January transfer window.

As per MARCA, Mbappe is unhappy with the Parisians and is seeking an immediate exit with Liverpool as one potential destination.

The latest developments might come as a surprise to many, especially considering the fact that the 23-year-old only signed a contract with PSG this summer. He was made the highest-paid player in the world by the Ligue 1 outfit.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was linked with a move to Real Madrid during the summer transfer window but he stayed put with the Parisians.

Despite that, the current situation between the club and the player looks dire as Mbappe is keen to leave the club and fans are furious with these reports.

Many opined that Mbappe's teammates, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr., are the actual superstars of modern football and not the Frenchman.

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Mbappe is such a whiny prick, rip up his contract in front of his family Mbappe is such a whiny prick, rip up his contract in front of his family

Roy @TheRoyNextDoor Two months of Leo Messi and Neymar taking football seriously and Kylian Mbappe is already bending over backwards crying, whining, and complaining about lost protagonism.



Another timely reminder of who the actual greats of the generation are, despite their fading years. Two months of Leo Messi and Neymar taking football seriously and Kylian Mbappe is already bending over backwards crying, whining, and complaining about lost protagonism.Another timely reminder of who the actual greats of the generation are, despite their fading years.

GOATs @G_O_A_Ts Mbappe will end up being the only player in football history to complain about having to play with Neymar and Messi. 🤦‍♂️ Mbappe will end up being the only player in football history to complain about having to play with Neymar and Messi. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/6Md2B4FEyA

WelBeast @WelBeast Mbappe chose money and now he's paying for his greed. A player who was loved by many is currently receiving more hate than love from football fans and pundits alike. Poetic justice. Mbappe chose money and now he's paying for his greed. A player who was loved by many is currently receiving more hate than love from football fans and pundits alike. Poetic justice.

SK10 𓃵 @SK10_Football Just 2 months of Messi and Neymar taking Football seriously and Kylian Mbappé has already started crying, whining, and complaining about his place. Just 2 months of Messi and Neymar taking Football seriously and Kylian Mbappé has already started crying, whining, and complaining about his place. https://t.co/jg3UMGAitj

Mbappe has started his season with the Parisians in prolific fashion, scoring 11 times in 12 games across all competitions.

Since joining from AS Monaco in 2018, he has scored 182 goals and provided 88 assists n 229 games for the French club.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier criticized Kylian Mbappe for his performance against Stade de Reims

PSG were held to a goalless draw against the Stade de Reims in La Liga on October 9 as Lionel Messi was out of the side due to an injury. Neymar was also rested by Christophe Galtier and came on as a substitute later in the game.

Mbappe had a rather underwhelming performance during the match. While talking to the media after the game, Galtier criticized the French superstar for his showing against Reims without Neymar and Messi by his side. Here's what the French coach said (via Get French Football News):

“Kylian Mbappé was a bit like an orphan without Leo and Ney, as I suspected. I thought that might change as the game went on. Ney didn’t start the match because he has played a lot recently. Obviously, when he came on, we saw how good a relationship they have and that is why our second-half performance was better despite us being down to 10 men."

The Parisians are set to host Benfica in the UEFA Champions League today (October 11).

