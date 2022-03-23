“Boos are normal in these circumstances” – Rivaldo urges Messi and Neymar to stay at PSG and give ‘proper response’ to critics next season

Lionel Messi and Neymar have been labeled scapegoats after Paris Saint-Germain crashed out of the Champions League following their 3-2 loss to Real Madrid in the Round of 16. The duo were booed by fans in their recent Ligue 1 clash with Bordeaux. But Brazilian legend Rivaldo has urged them to endure the situation and respond brilliantly next season.

PSG have indeed disappointed many with their abysmal performances this season and the supporters simply can't hide their frustration. Rivaldo said in an interview to Betfair that it is no strange thing in football, adding that the supporters were simply hurt by the team's premature elimination from the European tournament.

“It's not easy to be booed by your own fans but it is something that happens to big name players occasionally, since fans expect wonders from these kinds of athletes. PSG fans are hurting, knowing their wait for that first Champions League title will go on for at least one more season. After recruiting Neymar and Lionel Messi, it will always be a disappointment to be knocked out of the tournament so early in the season."

PSG's season seems to be defined, with the Parisians already out of every cup competition and looking well-poised to win the Ligue 1 title. Rivaldo admits it will be a long wait for Lionel Messi and Neymar to try their luck again in the Champions League. But he urges them to stay put and give it another try next term.

Rivaldo added:

"Both players will be disappointed after being eliminated and need to understand that boos are normal in these circumstances. Their responsibility now is to turn things around as soon as possible."

The duo has disappointed this season

Lionel Messi and Neymar's numbers for PSG this season

Both Lionel Messi and Neymar have had underwhelming outings this term. The Argentine has bagged just seven goals and 11 assists across all competitions since switching to the Parc des Princes last summer.

His Brazilian colleague, on the other hand, has bagged five goals and five assists for the Parisians so far. It remains to be seen how many more they will add to their tallies before the campaign concludes.

One thing is clear, it will take a lot of effort to get the PSG home crowd back on their side. But, if there is one player who has the ability and skill to turn things around in the most dramatic fashion, it is the Argentinian maestro.

