“Rivals, but friends too” - Luis Suarez sends message to Lionel Messi after heated Argentina vs Uruguay clash

Luis Suarez sent a special message to former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi after Uruguay's 2-0 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying win over Brazil on Friday (17 November).

La Celeste beat the Argentines 2-0 at La Bombonera with goals from Barcelona's Ronald Araujo and Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez. Messi, 36, played the full 90 minutes but failed to make a tangible impact on the game.

Suarez, also 36, watched the game from the sidelines as an unused substitute. Before kick-off, the former Liverpool forward took the opportunity to embrace Messi, with whom he spent six years in Barcelona.

Posting a picture with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner after his team's 2-0 win, Suarez wrote:

"Rivals, but friends too ❤️⚽️"

Check out the post below:

Luis Suarez has been heavily linked with a future move to Inter Miami. If he does join the Herons, the Uruguayan legend will reunite with Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets, who were all signed this summer.

Suarez is currently playing for Gremio in Brazil, where his contract runs until the end of the current year. Recent reports claim that he is reconsidering a move to Inter Miami in favor of staying at Gremio due to the love shown by the Brazilian club's fans.

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi's record together at Barcelona

Luis Suarez made the move from Liverpool to Barcelona in the summer of 2014, kicking off a wildly successful time for him in Catalonia.

The Uruguayan forward made 258 appearances alongside Lionel Messi in his six seasons at the club, recording 99 joint goal participations. They formed two-thirds of the deadly 'MSN' trio (Messi, Suarez, Neymar), which also included Al-Hilal's Neymar Jr.

Suarez won the treble with Barca in his debut season with the club. He won 12 titles with the club, all of which were won alongside Lionel Messi, before joining Atletico Madrid as a free agent in 2020.

Messi left Camp Nou a year later when he swapped Barca for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer. It remains to be seen if he will pair up with Suarez once again in the coming months — a player who is evidently one of his closest friends off the field.