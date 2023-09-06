Riyad Mahrez gets married to Taylor Ward for second time as Raheem Sterling, Sara Gundogan, Allan Saint-Maximin and others send greetings 

Former Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez tied the knot with British model Taylor Ward for the second time on September 4, in a private ceremony.

According to the Sun, in 2022 January, the couple got married for the first time in an Islamic ceremony after 16 months of dating.

Riyad Mahrez and Taylor Ward had another marriage ceremony, this time at The Londoner Hotel, which is located in Leicester Square. As revealed by the source, only the close friends and family members of the couple were present in the ceremony as guests.

After the wedding, the British model also took to Instagram and uploaded a few pictures from the event with her husband and children.

"Marry your best friend, part 1," she captioned the post and also thanked the event management agency as well as the company that designed her dress.

As the post was uploaded on the social media account, the close friends of the Algerian football star came forward to send greetings and blessings.

Chelsea star Raheem Sterling commented on the post with a couple of heart emojis. In addition to that, former Manchester City skipper İlkay Gündoğan's wife Sara Arfaoui also congratulated the couple.

When did Riyad Mahrez join Manchester City?

Riyad Mahrez rose to prominence in the 2015–16 season when Leicester City won the prestigious Premier League crown. The 32-year-old was the second-highest top scorer for the Foxes that season with 17 goals, five behind Jamie Vardy, who scored 24.

In 2018, Mahrez joined Pep Guardiola's Manchester City for a then-club-record fee of £60 million. In his five years at Etihad, the attacker scored 78 goals and accumulated a total of 56 assists in 236 appearances.

At the time of his farewell, the Algerian football star recalled the title battles the Etihad outfit has had with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal in recent years. Mahrez said (via Sky Sports):

"I've made a lifetime of wonderful memories and the manner of our Premier League title wins and the battles we've had with Liverpool and, last year, Arsenal, underlined our collective desire and mentality to be the best. Manchester City will forever be a huge and happy part of my life."

The Algerian football star signed a three-year contract, worth £30m, with Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli last month. Mahrez has played five games in the Saudi Arabian league so far and has scored two goals and provided the same number of assists.