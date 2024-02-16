Robbie Savage makes confident prediction ahead of Manchester City vs Chelsea

Robbie Savage thinks Manchester City will have no issues beating Chelsea when the two Premier League giants collide tomorrow (February 17).

Pep Guardiola's men have been majorly dominant against the west Londoners during his reign at the Etihad. You have to go back to the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final for the last time his side tasted defeat to the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Chelsea did hold Manchester City to a point at home in an enthralling 3-3 draw when the two sides met in November. Mauricio Pochettino's troops were perhaps unfortunate not to come away with all three points.

However, Savage thinks the Cityzens will reign supreme at the Etihad and alluded to the reigning champions' fine recent record against Pochettino's Blues. He backed a 3-0 home win when giving his prediction to Planet Sport:

"Since Chelsea beat Man City in the Champions League final, they are winless against City in their last seven. Man City, on the other hand, they’re on an unbelievable run, 11 straight wins in all competitions. That will be 12 in this game when they beat Chelsea 3-0."

Manchester City are amid another title challenge and are just two points behind leaders Liverpool with 15 games remaining. They also have a game in hand over Jurgen Klopp's Reds.

Meanwhile, Pochettino's Blues have performed dismally in the league this season. They sit way down in 10th, 13 points off the top four and 20 points behind Guardiola's City.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is adamant he didn't question Chelsea star Cole Palmer's ability

Cole Palmer left the Etihad last summer.

Cole Palmer will make his first appearance at the Etihad as an opponent this Sunday. The English attacker left Manchester City for Chelsea last summer in a £42.5 million deal.

The 21-year-old has perhaps been the west Londoners' best signing of the Todd Boehly era. He's bagged 12 goals and nine assists in 28 games across competitions since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Many questioned Guardiola's decision to sell Palmer as he looked set to become one of City's latest rising stars. He rose through the youth ranks at the Etihad before making 41 senior appearances, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

Guardiola insisted that the young Englishman's move was due to him wanting more game time. The Spanish tactician said (via Manchester City's official website):

"When he can play regularly like has happened, then yes, I did not doubt his quality. The stats and the way he is playing, he is already an exceptional player. He got the minutes he wanted, and it was just a question of time - he has shown his quality."

Palmer has been a regular starter under Pochettino and has been a big positive in a frustrating season for Chelsea. He was key in helping them book their place in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool (February 25) with two goals and as many assists in five games thus far.