Robbie Savage snubs legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson and names Pep Guardiola as GOAT Premier League manager

BT Sport pundit Robbie Savage has named Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as the best manager he's witnessed in the Premier League, ahead of legendary Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Welshman made the comment while speaking on BT Sport alongside former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand. He explained that Pep Guardiola is unmatched in terms of his overall output with different teams and the evolution he brings to every club he manages.

City Chief @City_Chief | “Is Pep Guardiola the best manager of all time..?"



🗣| Pep: “Absolutely not. Of course not. The best managers change the culture - Arrigo Sacchi changed culture in Italy, Johan Cruyff changed Barcelona, Sir Alex Ferguson changed Man United...”



“Pep improves players and that side is incredible," the former Premier League star said in quotes conveyed by SportBible. “For me, the best manager I’ve witnessed in the Premier League.”

Rio Ferdinand hilariously hit back at the Welshman, saying:

“Sorry, like Chris Sutton said, you should go and get your coat for that.”

Savage, meanwhile, doubled down on his opinion and explained why he chose Pep Guardiola as the best Premier League manager ever ahead of Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Listen, the reason I’m saying, Sir Alex is, obviously the record he has, but in terms of overall, at Barcelona, at Bayern and at Manchester City, the way teams from the Premier League down to grassroots play like Manchester City, I’ve never seen anything like it,” he continued.

“The way he evolves teams. Listen, he’s won trophies with teams he should win trophies with - Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Man City - and if he wins the Champions League with Man City, for me, possibly the best ever. The best ever,” Savage added.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Only Sir Alex Ferguson has won more Premier League titles than Pep Guardiola Only Sir Alex Ferguson has won more Premier League titles than Pep Guardiola 🏆 https://t.co/0kf02j0raG

Sir Alex Ferguson is renowned for having managed the most dominant Manchester United team in history during his time at Old Trafford. He led the club to claim a whopping 38 honors, including 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League crowns and five FA Cups.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has transformed Manchester City into arguably the most mesmerizing club the English top flight has witnessed with his eye-catching tiki-taka style. During his first six years at the club, the Spaniard has managed to win four league titles and 10 honors in total.

Sir Alex Ferguson names Pep Guardiola's Barcelona the best team his Manchester United side faced

Two of the greatest managers in football history.

After his Manchester United side lost a second Champions League final to Pep Guardiola's Barcelona in 2011, Sir Alex Ferguson couldn't help but confess that that was the best team his side had ever come across.

"In my time as manager, it's the best team I've faced," the legendary tactician said to reporters in his post-match interview in the wake of the 3-1 defeat. "I think everyone acknowledges that, and I accept it.

"Nobody's given us a hiding like that but they deserve it. They play the right way, and they enjoy their football. They do mesmerize you with their passing and we never really did control Messi. But many people have said that," the Scotsman added.

