Robert Lewandowski beats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award

Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has been named The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year for 2020, beating off competition from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Last season, Lewandowski scored 55 goals in all competitions for Bayern Munich, as they managed to complete a treble. Lewandowski scored in each round of the Champions League last season, except the final, and was the backbone of the Bavarian giants' revival last season under coach Hansi Flick.

When Niko Kovac was sacked last November, Bayern Munich were fourth in Bundesliga, but they were transformed under Flick, with Lewandowski leading the pack.

The Bayern Munich domination of the awards continued with Manuel Neuer becoming the second recipient of The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award, succeeding Liverpool's Alisson Becker, who won the award in 2019.

Liverpool had a winner on the night, though, with Jurgen Klopp being named The Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year. The German led Liverpool to their first league title in England since 1990. The Reds did it in style as well, as they finished 18 points above Manchester City, who were their closest competitors last season.

While receiving the award, Klopp said that he was shocked to have won it and also said that he was not best coach, but had just won the award.

The Polish striker became only the second player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to receive this award, after the 2018 award was taken home by Luka Modric.

The Polish striker has already scored 18 goals in all competitions this season, in just 17 appearances. Last season, Lewandowski scored 34 goals in Bundesliga, as Bayern eventually ended up as comfortable winners.

Robert Lewandowski has been included in the FIFPro World XI for the first time in his career.#TheBest pic.twitter.com/iyhSzBFsO0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 17, 2020

He beat off competition from Lionel Messi, who upstaged the record for the most assists in a single La Liga season, as he almost single-handedly led Barcelona to second place in La Liga. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, was part of a league-winning team with Juventus, but was beaten to the Serie A Golden Boot award by Lazio's Ciro Immobile.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, however, were named in the Team of the Year.

England right-back Lucy Bronze was named The Best FIFA Women's Player of the Year, beating off competition from Danish attacker Pernille Harder and French defender Wendie Renard.

List of winners at the The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020

The Best FIFA Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper of the Year: Manuel Neuer

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper of the Year: Sarah Bouhaddi

FIFA Puskas Award: Son Heung-Min

The Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year: Jurgen Klopp

The Best FIFA Women's Coach of the Year: Sarina Wiegman

FIFA Fair Play Award: Mattia Agnese

FIFA FIFPro Men's World XI: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sergio Ramos, Virgil van Dijk, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Kevin De Bruyne, Thiago Alcantara, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski

FIFA FIFPro Women's World XI: Christiane Endler; Lucy Bronze, Wendie Renard, Millie Bright; Tobin Heath, Veronica Boquete, Barbara Bonansea, Megan Rapinoe; Delphine Cascarino, Vivianne Miedema, Pernille Harder

