Robert Lewandowski named UEFA Men's Player of the Year as Bayern Munich dominate Champions League awards

Bayern Munich completed a sweep of the men's UEFA Champions League awards for the 2019-20 season, at the ceremony held during the draw ceremony for the current season. Striker Robert Lewandowski took home the big prize, as he was named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year for last season.

Lewandowski scored 15 goals, as free-scoring Bayern went on their way to a sensational triumph, which they sealed with a 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

Bayern Munich completed a treble last year, having also won the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal, in a sensational year for their head coach Hansi Flick.

Flick was named the UEFA Champions League Men's Coach of the Year.

Germany no.1 Manuel Neuer was named the UEFA Champions League goalkeeper of the year, as just reward for his presence in the club's title-winning European campaign.

Bayern won all the 11 games that they played in the Champions League last season, and it was only just that they also had the UEFA Champions League defender of the year from their ranks.

Joshua Kimmich, even though he played in midfield for a few games was named the defender of the year. as part of a Bayern Munich side that conceded only eight goals in 11 games.

Kimmich also came up trumps going forward, whether it was from midfield or right-back. He scored goals in big Bayern wins against both Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona. Kimmich also assisted Kingsley Coman's winning goal in the final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The only non-Bayern Munich winner of the day in the men's awards was Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, who was given just reward for a sensational season for them.

Like Bayern, Olympique Lyonnais swept all but one of the women's awards, with Pernille Harder winning the Forward of the Year award.

Goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi, defender Wendie Renard and midfielder Dzsenifer Maroszan were all winners of the individual awards on the women's front.

Wolfsburg's Pernille Harder was crowned the UEFA Women's Player of the Year, while also being the forward of the year.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Award Winners

Manuel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich took home individual awards for their performances last seas

Men's Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski

Men's Goalkeeper of the Year: Manuel Neuer

Men's Defender of the Year: Joshua Kimmich

Men's Midfielder of the Year: Kevin de Bruyne

Men's Forward of the Year: Robert Lewandowski

Men's Coach of the Year: Hans-Dieter Flick

Women's Player of the Year: Pernille Harder

Women's Goalkeeper of the Year: Sarah Bouhaddi

Women's Defender of the Year: Wendie Renard

Women's Midfielder of the Year: Dzsenifer Maroszan

Women's Forward of the Year: Pernille Harder

Women's Coach of the Year: Jean-Luc Vasseur