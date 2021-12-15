Robert Lewandowski part of Real Madrid's star-studded 3 man striker shortlist: Reports

According to recent reports, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski is part of Real Madrid's three-man striker shortlist.

The January transfer window could potentially be huge for the Los Blancos. They have been linked to some of the hottest properties in world football and it remains to be seen who will finally come to Madrid.

Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane are the three strikers to have been shortlisted by Real Madrid. The former Champions League winners have also been linked with Kylian Mbappe. While Real Madrid are the favorites to land the French prodigy, PSG are likely to do their best to be a stumbling block in the transfer.

FC Bayern English @FCBayernEN



has been honoured with the 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 by Italian magazine Tuttosport for his performances in 2021. Congratulations, Lewy! 👏🏆 @lewy_official has been honoured with the 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 by Italian magazine Tuttosport for his performances in 2021. Congratulations, Lewy! 👏🏆@lewy_official has been honoured with the 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 by Italian magazine Tuttosport for his performances in 2021. https://t.co/tekfusTib1

Lewandowski has been linked with Real Madrid for a long time now. Rumors started surfacing as far back as 2018. However, the move didn't materialize.

According to recent reports, the Polish international has asked his agent to prioritize any offer from Real Madrid. Lewandowski wants to bid farewell to the Bavarian side next summer.

Real Madrid have been linked with Erling Haaland and Harry Kane while they continue to dabble with the possibility of signing Lewandowski

Erling Haaland has been a force to be reckoned with in the Bundesliga. He is currently one of the most lethal strikers in the world. He wants to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer. Several European clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City, have been tailing Haaland for a while now.

However, reports suggest that the Norwegian is keen to make a move to Real Madrid. Haaland's addition would greatly benefit Real Madrid. He has scored 74 goals in 76 appearances since joining the Yellow Wall in 2020.

Harry Kane isn't having the best season so far. But the Tottenham Hotspur striker is perhaps one of the best finishers in the world. He was linked with a move to Manchester City, but the transfer collapsed in the summer.

GOAL @goal Mino Raiola: "He can and will take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, City - these are the big clubs he can go to."



Who will be Erling Haaland's next club? 🤔 Mino Raiola: "He can and will take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, City - these are the big clubs he can go to."Who will be Erling Haaland's next club? 🤔 https://t.co/JoX5BZtiRE

Real Madrid have been eyeing the English international as well. Reports suggest Manchester City are still interested in Kane and might consider playing ball with Spurs over a possible transfer in the summer.

Interestingly, if Madrid go all-in for Lewandowski, PSG, Manchester United and Chelsea will do their best to land Haaland. On the flip side, if Haaland makes the move to Real Madrid, Lewandowski could become a potential target for PSG.

Also Read Article Continues below

Lastly, this would leave Manchester City with less competition to sign Harry Kane.

Edited by Diptanil Roy