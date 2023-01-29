Robert Lewandowski tired of playing with Barcelona star who offers absolutely nothing: Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski is fed-up with playing alongside Ferran Torres. The Spaniard arrived at the Catalan club from Manchester City in January last season. The 22-year-old, however, has failed to impress since his move to Barca.

Torres has made 49 appearances for the Blaugrana since his arrival, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists. He has made 23 appearances this campaign, scoring five goals and providing one assist.

The Spaniard, however, has often been criticized for his lackluster performances on the pitch. The likes of Ansu Fati, Raphinha, and Ousmane Dembele have moved ahead of Torres in the pecking order.

Xavi urged the club to sign the 22-year-old last year, however, the former Valencia man has since failed to live up to the manager's expectations. Now, the aforementioned report suggests that Robert Lewandowski, who has spearheaded the Catalan club's attack this season, is frustrated with playing alongside Torres.

The report also claimed that club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Matheu Alneny have concluded that the operation to sign Torres was a failed move. With Barcelona's ongoing financial crisis, the club might be expected to cash in on Torres if they find a potential suitor.

Barcelona manager Xavi provided an update on Ousmane Dembele's injury

Ousmane Dembele has managed a remarkable turnaround in his Barcelona career. The French winger has established himself as one of the most crucial players in Xavi's team this season. Dembele has scored eight goals and has provided seven assists in 28 games so far this campaign.

The former Borussia Dortmund star, however, suffered an injury during the team's La Liga away clash against Girona. He was replaced by Pedri in the 26th minute of the match.

After the conclusion of the contest, Xavi provided an update on Dembele's injury. He told the media (via SPORT):

"Dembélé? I think there is an important injury, It is a shame because he is one of our most decisive footballers, the most differential. We will see what the tests say, but he felt something. We hope it's as minor as possible."

He further added:

"It upset our plans, but Jordi Alba was very good in the second half, opening the pitch and allowing Gavi to enter between the lines."

