Robert Sanchez and Reece James react on social media as Chelsea defeat Newcastle in EFL Cup quarter final

Chelsea stars Robert Sanchez and Reece James have recently reacted on social media after the Blues recorded a crucial win over Newcastle United. They beat the Magpies in the quarterfinal of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, November 19.

Playing at Stamford Bridge, Callum Wilson broke the deadlock in Newcastle's favor in the 16th minute. Defender Kieran Trippier then mistakenly headed down Malo Gusto’s cross for Mykhaylo Mudryk to equalise in the stoppage time (90+2'). The game was forced into penalties, where the Magpies eventually lost (4-2).

Christopher Nkunku also made his return for Chelsea as he was out of action due to a knee injury since the start of the season.

After the match, Chelsea stars Robert Sanchez and Reece James took to Instagram and uploaded stories about the win.

Reece James' Instagram story

James wrote:

"Big Win. So happy to see you back bro!!"

On the other side, Robert Sanchez also tagged goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic in his Instagram story.

Robert Sanchez's Instagram story

He wrote:

"In the next round baby!!!"

Petrovic, playing in place of the injured Sanchez, saved the final penalty in the shootout to help his side secure their place in the semi-final.

Next up, Mauricio Pochettino's side will visit Molineux Stadium to lock horns against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday, December 24.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says Christopher Nkunku requires time to perform up to the expectations

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has said that Christopher Nkunku, who made his debut against Newcastle United in the EFL Cup, needs time to perform according to the expectations.

Pochettino said that the French football star will be joining the Premier League in the middle, as a result, he will require time to adapt. He said (via the official website of Chelsea):

"We are talking about a player who arrived and suffered an injury. Now, he meets the team and Premier League in the middle of the competition. Time is needed to start to perform and to get the best form."

He added:

"Anyone can judge [a player] straight away, but the most important is in which form. The expectation is to see the best Nkunku, but the problem is we need time for him to perform in the way we expect."

Nkunku joined the Blues earlier this summer from German side RB Leipzig for a reported transfer fee of £52 million. He suffered a knee injury during the pre-season tour to the United States which ruled him out for four months.

Before joining the Stamford Bridge outfit, the French forward spent four years at RB Leipzig, where he made 172 appearances, and bagged 70 goals and 56 assists.