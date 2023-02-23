Robin van Persie names 2 'difference-makers' for Manchester United ahead of Europa League game against Barcelona

Former Manchester United forward Robin van Persie has named two difference makers in the Red Devils' side ahead of their Europa League clash against Barcelona.

The Red Devils will take on Barcelona at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Europa League clash on Thursday (23 February). Manchester United and Barcelona came up with a spectacular game in the first leg at Camp Nou last week, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Ahead of the second leg, former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie named Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes as two difference makers for his former club.

The former Netherlands striker has hailed the fixture as Champions League-worthy and also heaped praise on the Red Devils' calmness in the first leg. He told Manchester United's official website:

"It was like a Champions League-worth fixture. What I liked about that game was they always stayed calm. No matter what happened, they had to play with [nearly] 100,000 people against a very good side now and they stay calm and trust their own quality and ability."

"They know, sooner or later in a match, Marcus Rashford will have his moment. Bruno Fernandes is there."

The Dutchman has claimed that he is looking forward to the fixture between two in-form top sides. He added:

"You have quality players in front who can make the difference. In any normal game, they will make that difference. It’s all to play for now. From the fans’ point of view, it’s a joy to watch. Both teams want to attack, both want to play dominant football, both are very fit. I’m really looking forward to it."

Both Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have been excellent for Erik ten Hag's side this campaign. Rashford has contributed with 24 goals and nine assists in 36 games while Fernandes has seven goals and seven assists in 36 games.

Manchester United star seriously considering leaving the club at the end of the season

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is reportedly considering leaving the club in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Englishman has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford this term and is therefore looking forward to an exit.

As per Football Insider, Wan-Bissaka is weighing his options after being benched again by manager Ten Hag.

The former Crystal Palace defender started 12 consecutive matches for the Red Devils after the World Cup. However, Diogo Dalot's return from injury has seen him return to the bench.

