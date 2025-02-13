Rodri makes feelings clear with response about Man City fans displaying ‘stop crying your heart out’ banner at Vinicius after 2024 Ballon d’Or snub

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has responded to the City fans' display of a 'stop crying your heart out' banner directed at Vinicius Jr during his team's clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday (February 11). The two sides faced off at the Etihad in the first leg of the Champions League round-of-32 playoffs, with the Los Blancos winning 3-2.

A few fans of the Manchester club displayed a banner showing Rodri kissing the Ballon d’Or with the inscription 'stop crying your heart out,' notably taking a dig at the youngster after Rodri beat him to the coveted prize.

Manchester City fans also reportedly chanted 'where’s your Ballon d’Or?’ during the clash. The Brazilian winger responded by showing the crowd the 15 Champions Leagues badge on his shoulder.

While leaving the stadium, El Chringuito asked Rodri about the banner. He replied (via Football Espana's X handle):

"Very good."

Vinicius would have the last laugh though, as he provided two assists in the 3-2 comeback win for his side. After the match, he admitted that he saw the banner and that it had provided extra motivation for him.

Rodri, meanwhile, could only watch the game from the stands as he is currently ruled out for the season due to an ACL injury. Manchester City will look to overturn the loss in the second leg billed for February 19 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Is Vinicius Jr a leading candidate for the 2025 Ballon d’Or award?

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr will look to make another claim for the Ballon d’Or after his controversial snub last year. The 24-year-old was the leading favorite to win the award but lost out to Manchester City's Rodri in a turn of events.

The Brazilan recorded 25 goals and 12 assists in 40 matches last term, guiding Los Blancos to a league and Champions League double. He has continued his fine form this season, racking up 16 goals and 12 assists in 30 games so far. The 24-year-old is among the current front runners for the prestigious award in 2025, alongside Mohammed Salah, Raphinha, Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, and others.

Should Madrid lift the major trophies this season and Vinicius play a huge part in the triumphs while adding to his goal involvements, he could have a clear shot for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

