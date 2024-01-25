"Roger Federer is Lionel Messi and Novak Djokovic is Cristiano Ronaldo" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou

Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently compared Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, respectively.

Mouratoglou took to his social media handle on Thursday (January 25) to illustrate the distinction between innate talent and hard work. To drive his point home, the Frenchman insisted that FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi's effortless approach to football was similar to that of Roger Federer.

Conversely, he felt that Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo's dedication to stay on top of his game was shared by the 24-time Major winner.

"I was talking to a friend of mine yesterday, and we were saying that Federer is Messi, and Djokovic is Ronaldo. Why? Because Federer is pure crazy talent and he just needs to feel what he's doing," Mouratoglou said in an Instagram reel on Thursday. "While Djokovic is the super hard worker that pays attention to every single detail."

"Novak Djokovic has the records almost everywhere" - Patrick Mouratoglou on why the Serb is the GOAT

The Serb at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 10

Last year, Patrick Mouratoglou had touted Novak Djokovic to be the GOAT. The famous coach attributed the Serb's greatness to his longevity and winning mentality.

“I’ve never seen in the history of tennis someone who is on top of their game at 36, as much as they were at 26, 28. It’s a whole career of being at the top,” the Frenchman told Tennis Majors last December. “I think the famous debate about who is the GOAT, I guess, is completely dead now after this incredible year, three more Grand Slams, plus one final.

"He has the record almost everywhere of all – number of Masters 1000s, number of weeks No 1, number of Grand Slams – and he’s still playing, he’s still at the top," he continued.

The 53-year-old also heaped praise on the World No. 1 for ending the duopoly of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"He had one or two difficult years, but most of his career he’s been at the top of his game, even though he played in the same era as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, which says even more about how an incredible, dominant player he is," he said.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, will take on fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner for a place in the final of the 2024 Australian Open on Friday (January 26). The 36-year-old can move past Margaret Court's record of most Major titles if he triumphs in Melbourne this week.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins