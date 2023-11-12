"Rolls Royce" - William Saliba lauded by Arsenal teammate after their 3-1 win over Burnley

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko has hailed teammate William Saliba for his performance in their 3-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, November 11.

The Gunners secured all three points against the Clarets at the Emirates this weekend. Leandro Trossard opened the scoring in the encounter with a brave header that saw him clashing with the post (45+1').

However, the Belgium international was fit to continue. Josh Brownhill then found the equaliser for Burnley in the 54th minute of the second half. Their resurgence was shortlived as Saliba scored a header just three minutes later after connecting with Trossard's corner.

Zinchenko then found the back of the net at the 74th-minute mark. Fabio Vieira was then sent off in the 83rd minute for a high tackle on Brownhill.

Saliba put on a great display in front of home fans and he took to social media to celebrate his victory. The Arsenal center-back posted a picture of himself running down the byline after his goal on Instagram with a caption that read:

"A goal and 3 points, amazing Saturday. Enjoy your weekend Gooners! #COYG."

Saliba received praise from the likes of Trossard, Bukayo Saka, Ian Wright, and Reiss Nelson. Zinchenko also lauded the Brazil international as he commented:

"Rolls Royce."

Following their win over Burnley, Arsenal find themselves third in the Premier League table, having recorded eight wins, three draws, and one loss this season. The north London outfit are level on points with second-placed Liverpool, who have a goal difference of 17 as against the Gunners' 16.

Saliba has been extremely crucial for Arsenal so far this campaign, playing every single minute of his side's Premier League and UEFA Champions League fixtures.

"I’d prefer to be at the top" - Mikel Arteta assesses Arsenal's position in the league table after Burnley win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that he would have preferred to see his side be at the top of the league table ahead of the upcoming international break. The Spanish boss, however, is happy with how consistent his team has been recently.

Judging by their results, the Gunners have certainly shown great form and consistency this season. The north London outfit were on an unbeaten streak until their 1-0 loss to Newcastle United, who won after Anthony Gordon scored a controversial goal.

A review of his strike by VAR showed the ball seemingly going out of play and Gabriel Magalhaes being pushed from behind the back. Despite these instances, the goal stood.

Speaking after the Burnley win, Arteta was asked about Arsenal's position in the league table. He said (per the club's official website):

"I’d prefer to be at the top but this is what we have to do and we have shown a lot of consistency both in the way that we are playing and competing and as well in terms of results so let’s carry on, we’ve got some momentum now and as I said, we’ve got some players back… Let’s go again."

Arsenal will face Brentford away when they return from the international break on November 25.