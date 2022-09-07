"Roman is still pulling the strings!" - Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher takes cheeky dig at Chelsea after Thomas Tuchel sacking

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has taken a cheeky shot at Chelsea following Thomas Tuchel's sacking on September 7.

The German tactician was dismissed just hours after his 100th game in charge of the Blues, which ended in a 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb.

Tuchel led Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League in 2021 but defeat in that same competition to Zagreb sees his tenure ended by new owner Todd Boehly.

The American businessman purchased the Stamford Bridge side back in May for £4.25 billion.

Carragher has taken the time to jokingly mock the Blues' sacking of Tuchel whilst defending the former Paris Saint-Germain coach.

He tweeted:

"Tuchel has done a great job at Chelsea & another club will now get a top manager. Roman is still pulling the strings!!"

The Stamford Bridge faithful had been used to the old regime under former owner Roman Abramovich. The Russian billionaire was trigger-happy with regards to managers.

13 different managers served under Abramovich within his nine years of ownership of the Premier League club.

Names include Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte, with Tuchel the last of that regime.

The west London outfit have had a disappointing start to the season, winning three, losing twice and drawing once in the Premier League.

The defeat to Zagreb came as a shock, with Chelsea having been widely tipped to beat the Croatian minnows.

Tuchel leaves Stamford Bridge having won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

He also guided the Blues to the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals last season albeit losing both on penalties to Liverpool.

Chelsea's summer transfer window looks a mess

Chelsea ended the summer transfer window as the biggest spenders in Premier League history.

The Blues spent a huge £254 million on signings and did so with a lack of recruitment in place.

Boehly and Tuchel fronted the incoming and outgoings at the Bridge with an emphasis on building for the short and long-term future.

A massive £165.3 million was spent on their defense with Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella arriving at the club.

Youngsters such as Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei have also joined.

However, it is the deadline day duo of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria becoming Chelsea players that now looks somewhat puzzling.

Aubameyang was an obvious Tuchel signing as the pair had worked together at Borussia Dortmund before.

Meanwhile, Zakaria came in as the Blues needed to strengthen their defensive midfield options.

The Juve midfielder was signed on loan with a £30 million buy option which appeared a tad desperate.

Hence, the Blues' recruitment this summer is now under scrutiny given that Tuchel will not be the coach working with these acquisitions.

