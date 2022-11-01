“Rome wasn’t built in a day” – Hector Bellerin makes Arsenal reference as he backs Xavi at Barcelona despite rumors about potential sacking

Barcelona right-back Hector Bellerin has used Arsenal as an example of why the Catalan giants should stick with manager Xavi as rumors over his potential sacking heighten.

Bellerin, 27, left the Gunners this past summer and headed to the Nou Camp after falling down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta.

He was Arsenal's first-choice right-back when Arteta was appointed as manager back in 2019.

Arteta sent Bellerin out on loan to Real Betis last season before allowing him his free transfer to Barcelona.

He had made 239 appearances for the Gunners, scoring nine goals and providing 29 assists.

Despite being frozen out by Arteta, Bellerin believes clubs are more successful when sticking with their manager through difficult times.

He said (via Mirror):

"In football, in general, there is less and less patience . There is clear evidence of how important the process is. In England, it has happened with [Pep] Guardiola, [Jurgen] Klopp and Arteta."

Bellerin continued,

"Projects that have faces and eyes have to be prepared, and the process is long. Confidence and continuing to improve is important. Rome wasn’t built in a day."

Xavi has come under pressure since Barca's elimination from the UEFA Champions League at the group stages for the second consecutive season.

Bellerin has made just four appearances across competitions since moving to the Nou Camp but is backing Xavi to remain in charge of the Blaugrana.

Barcelona may have struggled in Europe but domestically they trail La Liga leaders Real Madrid by just a point in second place.

Arteta had similarly been under pressure after a poor run of form at the start of last season.

The Gunners sat bottom of the Premier League after three defeats in their opening three fixtures.

Despite speculation growing over Arteta's future, the Gunners stood by their boss and he propelled the side up the table with a fifth-placed finish.

This season, Arsenal are flying high at the top of the league and currently sit first with ten wins, one draw and one defeat in 12 fixtures.

Barcelona are prepared to allow former Arsenal defender Bellerin's contract to expire next summer

The former Arsenal captain could leave in 2023

Bellerin may have only arrived at Barcelona from Arsenal this past summer but the Catalan side are already prepared to part ways with the Spaniard.

The defender signed a one-year deal with Xavi's side but his lack of game time has been alarming.

According to Spanish journalist Javi Miguel (via ManagingBarca), Barcelona have decided not to renew Bellerin's contract and he is expected to leave in 2023.

Xavi has often opted to use the likes of Sergi Roberto and Alejandro Balde in place of the Spaniard and it appears he does not have a long-term future at the Nou Camp.

