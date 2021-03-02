Romelu Lukaku addresses Serie A Golden Boot battle with Cristiano Ronaldo

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has spoken about his Serie A Golden Boot battle with Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lukaku has been in prolific form for the Nerazzurri this season, with 18 goals to his name in Serie A, one behind Ronaldo.

Romelu Lukaku has rejuvenated his career at Inter Milan after joining the club from Manchester United in the summer of 2019. The Belgian had a scintillating debut season with the Italian club, scoring 34 goals in all competitions and leading the side to a second-place finish in Serie A.

The 27-year-old already has 24 goals for Inter Milan in all competitions this season and looks set to rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the Capocannoniere race.

Speaking about his bid to beat the Portugal international to the much-coveted individual prize, Romelu Lukaku told Sky Sport Italia:

"I always think about winning. I am in a good moment of my career, but Inter are the only thing that matter. We are improving, we are on top of the table, it's a nice feeling, but we must continue. We faced some defeats in these kind of games last season and we want to improve. I am really happy with the victory. Now we must focus on Parma, it's not going to be an easy game."

Romelu Lukaku considered one of the best strikers in Europe

Romelu Lukaku is in scintillating form for Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku's goal-scoring form has earned him the right to be compared with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland.

The Belgium international's improvement under the management of Antonio Conte at Inter Milan has been impressive. He has played a starring role as he helped his side to the top of the Serie A table, where they currently sit four points ahead of second-placed AC Milan.