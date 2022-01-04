Romelu Lukaku ended up recording controversial Chelsea interview despite being 'advised' against it: Reports

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku was told not to undertake the controversial Sky Italia interview, as per journalist Dean Jones.

Lukaku criticized Tuchel's tactics in a recent interview and revealed he was unhappy at Chelsea. He went as far as to claim that he would like to return to Inter Milan, which has left Chelsea fans on tenterhooks.

The uproar his interview has caused has left the Belgian 'surprised'. Reports suggest Chelsea had warned Lukaku of the backlash his words could attract, but he went ahead with it anyway.

The former Inter Milan striker isn't pushing for a move away from Stamford Bridge, the report adds. While this is a welcome news for the fans, the interview hasn't gone down well with them.

He wasn't part of the Chelsea squad that faced Liverpool on Sunday due to his controversial statements. Several pundits have hailed Thomas Tuchel for this bold move, highlighting that no player is bigger than the club.

Dean Jones @DeanJonesSoccer Lukaku intention wasn’t to start a push for a move away from Chelsea - am told he’s a bit surprised how brutal the fall out has been from the interview. He was advised not to do it for this very reason though. Lukaku intention wasn’t to start a push for a move away from Chelsea - am told he’s a bit surprised how brutal the fall out has been from the interview. He was advised not to do it for this very reason though.

Lukaku joined Chelsea last summer and has had a mixed start to his second stint with the west London club. Despite a few dominant performances, Lukaku is yet to hit his best form.

With everything said and done, it remains to be seen if Lukaku can fix his relationship with the club and with gaffer Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea now 10 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City

Chelsea's clash against Liverpool was a magnificent endorsement of the attacking prowess of the two Premier League giants. The 2-2 result, however, has left Chelsea 10 point off league leaders Manchester City and has effectively ended their title charge. Liverpool are 11 points behind City on third spot but have a game in hand.

As far as the match was concerned, Liverpool took the lead in the ninth minute through Sadio Mane. Former Chelsea player Mo Salah scored from a left-footed shot to put the Reds two goals ahead.

But Chelsea fought back soon after. Mateo Kovacic, who was perhaps Chelsea's best player on the pitch, scored an absolute screamer to pull one back in the 42nd minute before Christian Pulisic canceled out Liverpool's lead in added time of the first half.

Chelsea take on resurgent Tottenham Hotspur twice in less than 14 days' time. The Blues will play Spurs on January 8 in the first leg of the EFL cup semi-final. Chelsea will then take on Manchester City on January 15 in the Premier League, before their league game against Spurs on January 23.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Lukaku was involved in today training session - something good definitely ⤵️📸 Chelsea position still very clear also after today’s meeting between Lukaku and Tuchel: Romelu won’t leave the club in January, no way for loan too. Tuchel will discuss his decision tomorrow 🔵 #CFC Lukaku was involved in today training session - something good definitely ⤵️📸 Chelsea position still very clear also after today’s meeting between Lukaku and Tuchel: Romelu won’t leave the club in January, no way for loan too. Tuchel will discuss his decision tomorrow 🔵 #CFCLukaku was involved in today training session - something good definitely ⤵️📸 https://t.co/66ZfA0fg9l

It remains to be seen if Lukaku will make it to Tuchel's XI in the Blues' upcoming games.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava