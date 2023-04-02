Romelu Lukaku’s form hits new low as Chelsea loanee misses open goal from six yards for Inter Milan

Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku missed an open goal during Inter Milan's Serie A clash against Fiorentina on Saturday, 1 April. The miss proved to be costly as the Nerazzurri succumbed to a 1-0 defeat.

The Belgian was perfectly set up and had the goal gaping at its mercy in the 49th minute. However, the player was unable to make a proper connection and find the back of the net.

The 29-year-old has been far from impressive this season. He has scored five goals and provided one assist in 19 games. Chelsea manager Graham Potter, however, recently claimed that he admires the player and he might be a part of the team's plan next season. Potter said (via Daily Mail):

"Although he is our player, he is on loan and an Inter Milan player. I think it is important he finishes that off. Then we have a decision to make in the summer. He is someone I admire a lot, I like a lot, but again, it is something to think about over the summer."

Lukaku has already had two stints as a Blue. He has made 59 appearances for the Stamford Bridge club, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists.

Inter CEO previously claimed that Romelu Lukaku will return to Chelsea in the summer

Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has previously claimed that regardless of the Belgian's form during the remainder of the campaign, he will go back to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Marotta further added that it is because of the length of the Belgian's loan. He said (via GOAL):

"The loan was for one season, so on June 30, regardless of how well he plays, he’ll go back to Chelsea. This has been an unprecedented season. I’m referring of course to the World Cup. The problems we’ve experienced have been experienced by other clubs too and the players who played at the World Cup."

He further added:

"Lukaku is a case in point. [Marcelo] Brozovic isn’t the Brozovic we know. Lukaku hasn’t found the fitness he needs to play his best football. He’s still not at his best or the player we got to see in years gone by.”

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looking set to leave the west Londoners in the summer, it would be interesting to see whether the Belgian striker returns.

