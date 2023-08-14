"Ronaldo carries this team so hard" - Twitter reacts as Al-Nassr slump to 2-1 defeat against Al-Ettifaq in absence of Cristiano Ronaldo

Fans were scathing in their assessment of Al-Nassr as the 2022–23 Saudi Pro League runner-ups, without Cristiano Ronaldo, fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Al-Ettifaq on Monday (August 14).

Ronaldo, 38, played a starring role as nine-man Al-Nassr won their first trophy of the season, beating fellow SPL side Al-Hilal in the Arab Club Champions Club final.

The Portugal captain scored in the 71st minute to force extra time, where he netted in the eighth minute to win his first silverware outside Europe. However, the win came at a cost, as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was taken off due to injury.

He did not feature in the SPL opener, where new signing Sadio Mane gave Al-Alamy a fourth-minute lead. However, Al-Ettifaq equalized through Robin Quaisson (47th minute) before Moussa Dembele netted a 53rd-minute winner. Al-Nassr failed to muster a response, leaving fans seething.

One tweeted:

"Ronaldo carries this team soo hard"

Another said:

"The absence of Ronaldo"

Here are the other top Twitter reactions:

Luis Castro's side next take on Al-Taawoun at home on Friday, where they will hope to get off to a good start for the season. Ronaldo's participation in the game remains unknown at this moment.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared at Al-Nassr so far?

Cristiano Ronaldo has started the new season on fire.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Al-Nassr in December last year on a free transfer after mutually terminating his contract with Manchester United.

The 2016 European Championship winner had a decent 'half' season, bagging 14 goals and two assists—all in the league—in 19 games across competitions.

However, for the first time in his illustrious career, Ronaldo endured back-to-back trophyless campaigns. Determined to avoid the same fate, Ronaldo started the 2023–24 season on fire.

The 38-year-old scored six goals in as many games in the Arab Club Champions Cup. He scored in five straight games, including twice in the final, as Al-Nassr reigned supreme.

Ronaldo will next look to win the league in a fourth different country, adding to his exploits in England (Manchester United), Spain (Real Madrid), and Italy (Juventus).