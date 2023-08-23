"Ronaldo influence is unreal," "Ruined his career" - Fans in disbelief as 21-year-old star linked with move to Chelsea and Liverpool joins Saudi club

Highly sought-after 21-year-old rising star Gabri Veiga has bypassed some of Europe's most illustrious clubs, including Liverpool and Chelsea, to ink a deal with Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli. The news, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano, has left fans perplexed and astonished.

Stamford Bridge and Anfield were considered potential homes for the dazzling young talent, and Napoli seemed on the brink of a deal with Veiga's former Spanish club, Celta.

However, negotiations have reportedly hit a snag. Inside sources (via GOAL) alluded to strained discussions between the parties, and the deal fell through.

Veiga, who has been previously associated with titans like Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool, looked poised to grace a top European club this season. However, Al Ahli have emerged as the winner in the race for the young talent.

The acquisition of Veiga has shown that Al Ahli are determined to invest in the brightest talents globally. Their inclusion of Veiga signals their seriousness in becoming a force to be reckoned with.

According to Romano's reveal, the guidance and influence of head coach Matthias Jaissle played a pivotal role in Veiga's surprising decision.

While the move has left European powerhouses scrambling to look elsewhere for fresh talent, it has ignited a frenzy of reactions among fans. Social media platforms, particularly Twitter, have been abuzz with expressions of disbelief, amazement, and even a measure of scorn. Here is a selection of their tweets:

Star midfielders choose Chelsea over Liverpool

Midfield sensations Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia chose Chelsea over Liverpool as their decisions raised eyebrows. Ex-Blues player Emmanuel Petit has also slammed them for opting to choose "just money" (via Metro) over making a sporting decision.

The Blues are currently going through a significant transformation with a new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, at the helm. They may seem like a riskier option for both players.

While the Reds are participating in the Europa League and seem better positioned for a Champions League qualification run, the Blues can't offer the appeal of European football.

The story of Caicedo's move is especially intriguing. Anfield's pursuit was real, with a staggering £111 million bid accepted by Brighton for the Ecuadorian star. But Caicedo had his eyes set on Stamford Bridge, and his eventual £115 million switch marked a new milestone in British transfer history.

What makes Lavia's move to Chelsea even more puzzling is that he would likely have slotted straight into Jurgen Klopp's starting lineup at Liverpool. Now, he will likely find himself battling for playing time against Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, two of England's priciest players.