"Ronaldo told me he would help me go to Turin" - Rangers flop explains Portuguese superstar wanted him at Juventus

Former Portuguese international defender and Rangers flop Bruno Alves has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted him to join Juventus while he was at Parma.

The 96-time capped Portugal international called it a time on his long career earlier this year in June.

While reflecting on his career, Alves has claimed that his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo wanted him to join Juventus while the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was at the Turin-based club.

During his illustrious career, Alves has played for clubs like Porto, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Fenerbahce, Cagliari, Rangers and Parma among others.

He won four league titles in Portugal, two in Russia and one during his time in Turkey but was a big flop at Rangers.

The defender made his move to Parma after his poor spell with Rangers and became the captain of the Serie A side.

Alves has claimed that his spell with Parma was so impressive that it made Cristiano Ronaldo ask him to join Juventus.

Super agent Jorge Mendes also tried to push for a deal, but Massimiliano Allegri opted for versatile Uruguayan defender Martin Caceres instead. Alves told Calciomercato:

“There was this opportunity. (Juventus) had two injured defenders, so the management thought of me. And (agent Jorge) Mendes called me to ask me what I thought; Ronaldo told me he would help me go to Turin.

“In the end, however, Juve chose (Martin) Caceres. (Massimiliano) Allegri wanted him because he covered several roles and already knew him. Among other things, I was captain of Parma. It would have been difficult to leave.”

Following his retirement in June, Alves is now working as a sporting director at Greek outfit AEK Athens. About his new role, he said:

“For me, it is an important opportunity. After many years as a player, I started a new project.”

If Cristiano Ronaldo scores at the World Cup in Qatar, he will become the first player to score at five World Cups!

