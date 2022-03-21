Roy Keane delivers his honest take on Liverpool facing Manchester City in semi-final of FA Cup

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has given his opinion on the FA Cup semi-final draw between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Chelsea have been drawn against their London rivals Crystal Palace in the other semifinal. The headline game in the semifinals will be between the two Premier League title chasers.

The two teams have been dominating English football over the last few years and have been drawn against one another in a titanic clash at Wembley Stadium.

The draw took place just before the final quarter-final game that saw the Reds manage to secure a scrappy 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Keane reckons that that the draw would have filtered through to the Liverpool players before they went out on the pitch.

We can expect to see a thrilling encounter between the two big boys in English football at the moment and Keane looks excited for it.

“It’s a great draw,” Keane told ITV Sport, as quoted by HITC Sport. “The Liverpool and Manchester City one is great to look forward to, if they get through today."

On Liverpool players being aware of the draw ahead of their quarter-final game, Keane said:

“No, that will get down to the players. I think they are all big enough and ugly enough to just focus on the game.”

The Reds did not have their best game against Nottingham Forest but Diogo Jota once again turned out to be the clutch player for the Reds.

Meanwhile, Manchester City glided past Southampton with a 4-1 victory despite the Saints putting up a strong showing in the first half.

Jurgen Klopp's side have already had success at Wembley this season, having beaten Chelsea on penalties to win the League Cup.

Klopp's boys have their sights on a historic quadrapble, while Manchester City also have an opportunity to win the treble.

Manchester City and Liverpool have been excellent competitors to each other in recent years

We have got to witness a fantastic rivalry between Manchester City and Liverpool in recent years led by two of the best managers in the world, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

The two teams have taken their games to an entirely different level and are head and shoulders above the rest of the pile.

Eric Njiru @EricNjiiru

Saturday May 28, 2022 in Paris #UCLdraw We deserve a Champions League final between Liverpool and Man City before Pep and Klopp leave.Saturday May 28, 2022 in Paris We deserve a Champions League final between Liverpool and Man City before Pep and Klopp leave. Saturday May 28, 2022 in Paris🔥🔥 #UCLdraw https://t.co/jeL6TFRFwP

The two managers share a great deal of mutual respect between themselves as the two clubs look to keep up their dominance.

Only one point separates the two sides in the Premier League table and the title race could go down to the wire.

The two sides will lock horns at the Etihad next month on April 10th, in what could be a game that decides the outcome of the title race.

Edited by Diptanil Roy