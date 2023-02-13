Roy Keane and Gary Neville's opinions on Manchester United's chances to win the Premier League this season revealed

Roy Kane and Gary Neville have contrasting feelings about Manchester United's title credentials this season. While the Irishman believes they are within a shout at third place, the former right-back claims Erik ten Hag's priorities are elsewhere.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Manchester United's 2-0 win over Leeds United, Keane was confident that the Red Devils are within range.

He admitted that Arsenal and Manchester City are still ahead, but does not want to rule out his former side from the title challenge. Keane said:

"If you look at the table they must be in with a chance. Obviously Arsenal and City are ahead of them, but what they have to do is if any of them slip up they have to be ready to pounce and keep the pressure on. They won today, keeps the pressure on City. Considering the start to the season - disastrous start with the results against Brighton and Brentford - but where they are now I'd say they very much are in with a chance."

Keane continued:

"Man United have to look at the table and the players and the manager and staff, look at the table and say listen, 'if City do slip up - obviously they bounced back today, and Arsenal are having a difficult week or two - we have to be ready to pounce', just in case. Obviously though City and Arsenal are ahead of them."

However, Neville believes Ten Hag is thinking more about a European challenge this season than the league. The former defender pointed to the manager resting Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez against Leeds United and said:

"No, I genuinely don't think they are in the title race. What was interesting was I was watching the second half and I was thinking they weren't going to get the goal. I thought Erik ten Hag is trying to prioritise the Barcelona game this week."

Manchester United active in all competitions

Erik ten Hag is keen on ending the trophy drought at Manchester United and knows that cup competitions are his best chance.

The Red Devils are in the final of the Carabao Cup, where they face Newcastle United, while they face West Ham United in the fifth round of the FA Cup. They take on Barcelona this week in the Europa League.

