Roy Keane gives his take on Ruben Amorim's decision to drop key Manchester United star from squad for Newcastle clash

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes Ruben Amorim made a big call by dropping Andre Onana from the starting XI for this Sunday's trip to Newcastle United. The Cameroonian goalkeeper was culpable for both goals in the midweek 2-2 draw against Lyon in the Europa League quarterfinal first leg.
Onana has divided opinion among fans after some unconvincing performances, and reports emerged earlier on Sunday that he hadn't travelled with the Red Devils team. Manchester United have since confirmed those rumours, with Altay Bayindir named in the starting XI for the game against the Magpies, which, interestingly, will be his Premier League debut.
Speaking before the teams were announced, as cited by Manchester Evening News, Keane suggested that Onana could return for next week's return leg in the Europa League.
"He’s certainly under pressure and football is about making mistakes but if you’re a goalkeeper and you make a mistake and it leads to a goal then you’re going to be criticised," said Keane.
He added:
"It’s difficult for another goalkeeper to come in and get up to speed so quickly, maybe he’ll just leave him (Onana) out for the weekend and let him recharge his batteries for the game coming up on Thursday, we’ll see. But that’s the manager’s job, to make big decisions."
He concluded:
"I think he’s done okay in the league, defensively United haven’t been too bad, the big problem is going forward, they don’t score enough goals. But the keeper has made some big mistakes and he’s been punished for it. It’s a big call from the manager."
Manchester United face Lyon at Old Trafford on Thursday, April 17, for the return leg.
Have Manchester United identified Andre Onana's replacement?
Manchester United have identified Zion Suzuki as a possible replacement for Andre Onana, according to talkSPORT. The Japanese goalkeeper has been on the Red Devils' radar for a while, and they consider him a future No. 1 at Old Trafford.
Suzuki has caught the eye with Parma in recent times and is expected to cost £40m. The 22-year-old has registered five clean sheets in 30 games in Serie A this season, and hasn't made a single error leading to a goal.
For context, Andre Onana has already registered three errors leading to goals in the Premier League and eight across all competitions this season. Manchester United believe that Suzuki could be a long-term replacement for the Cameroonian.