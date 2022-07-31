Roy Keane makes blunt claim about Sadio Mane after Liverpool beat Manchester City in Community Shield 

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has said that Liverpool have done well to replace Sadio Mane after the Reds' Community Shield win over Manchester City on Saturday. He said that while players come and go, the Reds have recruited well to have enough options on the pitch.

The Merseysiders beat the Cityzens 3-1 in the Community Shield on Saturday, July 30, at the King Power Stadium in Leicester. Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring for the Reds before Julian Alvarez restored parity for City midway through the second half.

New signing Darwin Nunez, who was signed from Benfica for a club record €100 million deal, came off the bench and had a sparkling outing. His header caught Ruben Dias' hand, leading to a penalty that was clinically dispatched by Mohamed Salah. The 23-year-old then scored Liverpool's third in added time to seal their first Community Shield triumph since 2006.

Speaking about Nunez's performance on the night, Keane told ITV (via Daily Star):

"I think when any player comes to the club, no matter the position, they want to settle. For the striker, it’s about getting that first goal under your belt. He’s up and running."

Keane also spoke about Mane, who joined Bayern Munich this summer after six illustrious seasons at Anfield.

"Who’s that, Mane? That’s the name of the game, people move on, you’ve got strikers coming in, young striker, hungry, you seen it there - that’s the name of the game. The club’s recruitment, great start for the striker, gives them options, when you see these teams, the hunger and desire from both teams is fantastic."

The former Manchester United player also added that while Liverpool beat Manchester City on the day, both teams are still the ones to beat in the Premier League. Keane said:

"It’s been a good day for Liverpool. A new striker, good habits to get into winning, other teams might be sitting watching this thinking are these teams going to ease off? Not with Pep [Guardiola] and [Jurgen] Klopp in charge, the hunger and desire from both teams. Klopp got a big smile, looks refreshed, got a new contract - good luck stopping these teams."

City and Liverpool have won the last five Premier League titles, with the Cityzens winning four of them. The two teams are likely to vie for the title again next season after the Reds missed out on the 2021-22 Premier League by a solitary point.

"It’ll humble him a little bit, and it’s going to be hard work" - Roy Keane on Erling Haaland after Manchester City's defeat to Liverpool

Roy Keane commented on Manchester City's new recruit, Erling Haaland, who joined for around €100 million from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Norwegian had a game to forget against Liverpool as he failed to make much of an impact. He also missed a glorious chance late on, hitting the crossbar from point-blank range.

Speaking about the new striker, Keane said:

"I’d be encouraged from what I saw from Haaland today. Okay, he missed two chances, but he’s getting chances, and it’s nice to see with the big hype around him - it’ll humble him a little bit, and it’s going to be hard work."

He added:

"There’s no doubt in my mind he’s going to score goals for fun, his movement, chances he had - he’ll be disappointed."

Manchester City begin their Premier League title defence away at West Ham United on August 7. Meanwhile, Liverpool will get their campaign under way at newly promoted Fulham on August 6.

