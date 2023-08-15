Roy Keane plays down claims of Manchester United title challenge and makes Premier League top 4 claim

Manchester United icon Roy Keane has expressed his skepticism about the Red Devils' prospects of contending for the Premier League title in the upcoming season. Offering his prediction before Manchester United's clash with Wolves, Keane believed that local rivals Manchester City are the frontrunners for the title.

The former midfielder's assessment comes after Erik ten Hag's team narrowly secured a victory at Old Trafford in their first match of the Premier League season. Raphael Varane's lone goal was enough to seal the win, despite Wolves generating more attempts (23 to 15) and shots on target (6 to 3) compared to the hosts.

Addressing the Manchester outfit's chances this season, Keane said (via SPORTbible):

"No, I don't think so [United challenging for the title]. I just think it's so hard to see beyond Man City. Again, I've said it before, unless they really drop off and get really bad injuries and lose that hunger, then I think the other teams have a chance."

"United will be top four. Arsenal have improved, look at Newcastle. Aston Villa will respond well [to losing to Newcastle on Saturday]. Obviously Liverpool and Chelsea. For a lot of those teams, it's about being top four, and that's the same for United."

Manchester City are up and running, beating Burnley 3-0 in their opening game. Much like Erik ten Hag's men, the Gunners secured all three points against Nottingham Forest while Chelsea and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw to each other.

Rio Ferdinand predicts Manchester United to finish in the top four of Premier League

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand claimed that his former club will finish in the top four of the Premier League this season. According to the pundit, the Red Devils will pip Arsenal to the second spot on the table.

However, he believes Manchester City will make it four Premier League trophies in a row. Arsenal and Liverpool will occupy the third and fourth spots, respectively, as per Ferdinand.

Erik ten Hag's men are off to a winning start as they beat edged past Wolves 1-0 on Monday night. However, the performance was far from convincing, as highlighted by the club's Dutch coach after the game.