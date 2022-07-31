Roy Keane snubs Chelsea and names the biggest threat to Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League title race this season

Former Manchester United midfielder turned television pundit Roy Keane has snubbed Chelsea as a potential threat to Liverpool and Manchester City this season for the Premier League title.

Over the last few years, we have seen Manchester City and Liverpool dominate the Premier League.

Roy Keane has claimed that the two clubs seem to be ahead of the rest and reckons that Tottenham Hotspur might be the only club capable of challenging them.

The former Red Devils skipper has admitted that Jurgen Klopp's side had a brilliant game against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield, which they won 3-1. Keane stated during ITV's coverage of the Community Shield, as quoted by The Evening Standard:

"I look around the Premier League and Tottenham are the one team that will think they can get in the mix this season, but Liverpool and City are a class apart.

"We saw what they are all about again in this game. The passing and movement was top class and even though Klopp said they weren’t at their best, I thought this was a great game between two outstanding teams."

Keane has claimed that he is certain that Liverpool and Manchester City will be in the top two of the Premier League once again this time out.

The Manchester United legend has insisted that he does not see his former club or Chelsea challenging the two clubs. He added:

"They will be one and two in the Premier League again this season and it’s just a case of what order they will be in. Spurs might be closest to them this year, but Manchester United? I just don’t see it. I hope they prove me wrong, but they don’t look good enough for me."

Can Chelsea challenge Liverpool and Manchester City this season?

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League last season, but 18 points separated them from the Reds, who finished second.

There is not much excitement surrounding the Blues ahead of the 2022-23 season, which might be due to their lack of activity in the transfer market.

Chelsea have signed just two senior players this summer in the form of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Thomas Tuchel's side, on the other hand, have lost key players like Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger while club-record signing Romelu Lukaku has moved back to Inter Milan on loan.

As we experienced in the closing stages of last season, Chelsea might struggle to score goals this time out as they lack a top-class finisher up front.

At the moment, it seems very much unlikely that the West London club could pose a threat to the duo of Manchester City and Liverpool.

