Roy Keane stuns Laura Woods by referring to Kevin De Bruyne's performance as 'sexy' in Man City's 3-0 FA Cup win

Roy Keane left Laura Woods stunned by using the term 'sexy football' to heap praise on Manchester City and Kevin De Bruyne. The pundit labeled him 'world class' and said he loves watching the Belgian on the pitch.

De Bruyne returned to the Manchester City XI after overcoming an illness. He scored the third goal on Tuesday night to help Manchester City seal a 3-0 win at Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth Round.

While the goal left Keane speechless, it was his description of the goal that left his co-presenter Woods stunned. Speaking about the goal and the game overall, the Manchester United legend said:

"I love watching him live. It's the little details he gets right, in terms of his decision making, weight of pass, he's got a goal in him…he is world class. Some of the stuff tonight, this goal, Jack does really well here, the weight of the pass is perfect and this is pure quality. I said when we were watching 'sexy football'. The weight of pass and then when he gets the ball there wasn't a doubt in my mind that he was going to score. It was like a tap in for him. I love watching him."

Woods was surprised at the pundit using 'sexy' to describe the Belgian and added that the Manchester City star would enjoy hearing it on TV later in the night. She said:

"What I enjoy as well, is that Kevin de Bruyne will go home, he'll turn on the telly, he'll watch the highlights back and he'll wonder how Roy Keane described it. I don't think he would have expected him to say 'sexy', but here we are!'"

Can Kevin De Bruyne help Manchester City win the Premier League?

Manchester City are in dire need of inspiration as they chase Arsenal in the Premier League title race. They are currently just two points behind the Gunners, but have played a game more than Mikel Arteta's side.

Kevin De Bruyne has not been at his best this season, but has managed to get 12 assists. He also has four goals in his 23 appearances in the league.

