Ruben Amorim praises Manchester United star, explains what has changed in him after he was dropped for Man City clash

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim spoke highly of forward Alejandro Garnacho and explained what changed in him since the Manchester derby. Garnacho was notably excluded from the squad in the Red Devils' 2-1 late away win against Manchester City in the Premier League on December 15.

Garnacho was reinstated in the squad in Manchester United's next game against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup. The youngster has not been excluded since then.

Despite not being a regular starter, Garnacho is considered one of the most promising young talents in world football. This season, the 20-year-old has played 1,973 minutes over 35 outings across competitions, contributing eight goals and six assists.

In Man United's latest 2-0 win over FCSB in the Europa League, Garnacho delivered an impressive performance after coming off the bench (46'). The Argentine also bagged an assist.

In an interview with the media, Ruben Amorim shared his thoughts about the young forward. He said (via The Independent):

"He changed right away since that game against City. The way he understands things and understands that I just want to help him, I just want to win games. He changed in everything: the approach when you talk with him, the way he recovers."

Amorim elaborated on what changed in Alejandro Garnacho and added:

"He understands that sometimes I’m a different coach, that I am demanding in my way and sometimes it’s hard with the first impact because it’s a different kind of coach."

"He understands that it is never in a bad way, it’s always for him, but I am different person. I think all the merit (goes to) Garnacho. He is improving and we want to continue to improve with Garnacho.”

Alejandro Garnacho and his teammate Kobbie Mainoo have both been linked to a January exit amid Manchester United's issues with PSR.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim wants to keep both Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo amid transfer talk

L to R: Alejandro Garnacho and Ruben Amorim - Source: Getty

In the aforementioned press conference, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was asked to elaborate on the club's transfer decisions about Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo. Amorim mentioned that he would like to retain both and explained (via The Independent):

“That part is true (about finances), but I want players like Kobbie and Garnacho. You have to bring more (through) because that is something that all the clubs in England have to take advantage (of). The players that come from academy – to play, to feel the shirt and also to sell.”

As per Express UK, Chelsea and Napoli are among the interested parties to secure Garnacho's services. However, the Red Devils reportedly demand around £60 million for the promising winger. With the February 2 deadline approaching, it will take a last-minute lucrative move for any club to bring in Garnacho or Mainoo.

