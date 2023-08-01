“Ruined everything”, “Should never step on a pitch” – PSG fans rip apart 30-year-old star for being ‘completely lost’ in 2-1 loss to Inter 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans have slammed left-back Layvin Kurzawa for his poor performance in their 2-1 loss against Inter Milan on Tuesday, August 1.

Inter came back from behind to win in the pre-season friendly at the Japan International Stadium. Vitinha gave the Parisians the lead in the 63rd minute. However, Sebastiano Esposito and Stefano Sensi scored in the 81st and the 83rd minute, respectively, for the Nerazzurri.

After the game, fans blaster Kurzawa, who came on as a substitute for Lucas Hernandez in the 65th minute. Both of Inter's goals came from the left side, with Kurzawa's positioning not ideal.

The Frenchman won one of his two ground duels and completed 26 of his 29 passes in the game. He made no clearance, tackle, block, or interception in his 25 minutes on the pitch.

As a result, PSG fans took to Twitter to share their frustrations with the 30-year-old defender, as one fan wrote:

"Fairs to Inter gave a great game and nothing really bad about the peformance just that Kurzawa should never step on a pitch"

Another fan tweeted:

"The triangle of Ugarte Skriniar and Marqui have a great understanding and having Ugarte in front of the backline helps a lotttt defensively. For the most part we played great. Kurzawa ruined everything. We still badly need a 9"

Here are some more reactions as PSG fans slam Layvin Kurzawa after a 2-1 loss against Inter Milan on Tuesday:

Kurzawa joined the Parisians from AS Monaco in 2015 but has failed to find a starting spot in the team. He has made 153 appearances for PSG, scoring 14 goals and providing 23 assists.

The Frenchman spent the last season on loan at Fulham but made just six appearances across competitions due to injury and form issues.

Layvin Kurzawa among number of players on PSG's list of summer clearout

As per Le Parisien (via Goal), Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a big clearout under Luis Enrique this summer.

They have already parted ways with Lionel Messi, who left following his contract expiration before joining Inter Miami. Meanwhile, Leandro Paredes and Mauro Icardi have both moved to Galatasaray.

There are some other players who the Parisians want to sell during this transfer window. They are Layvin Kurzawa, Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, Georginio Wijnaldum and Abdou Diallo.

Kylian Mbappe's situation is also under the scanner as the Frenchman's contract is set to expire next year. PSG don't want to let him go for free next summer despite the attacker's insistence on wanting to stay another season at the club.