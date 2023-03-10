"I don’t know what it was" - Mikel Arteta questions Arsenal players after Sporting Lisbon draw

Manager Mikel Arteta has questioned Arsenal players for the way they conceded Sporting CP's opener in their 2-2 UEFA Europa League draw on Thursday night (9 March).

The Gunners traveled to the Estadio Jose Alvalade in hopes of putting their round-of-16 tie to bed in the first leg itself. Sporting, however, had different plans and gave the north London giants a run for their money.

William Saliba and Goncalo Inacio scored a free header from a corner kick each to send the teams level into the half-time break. The French centre-back opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after converting Fabio Vieira's sublimely placed set piece.

Questions would have been raised regarding the Portuguese team's marking, or the lack of it, for Saliba's goal. Arsenal were guilty of making the same mistake at the other end 12 minutes later as the hosts equalized.

The Gunners fell behind after Paulinho scored early in the second half but equalized through a stroke of luck as Granit Xhaka's pass deflected into Sporting's net via Hidemasa Morita.

Speaking after the full-time whistle in Lisbon, Arteta was asked if Sporting's opening goal was due to a lack of communication. The former Manchester City assistant manager replied (h/t Official club website):

"I don’t know what it was. It’s very difficult when it happens in a second, but for sure in that space, somebody cannot have a free header and you concede a goal because it’s too simple."

Arsenal's goals in Portugal will count at face value considering UEFA have now abolished the away goals rule. The two teams will have everything to play for when they meet in the second leg at the Emirates on 16 March.

Arsenal boss 'happy' with Fabio Vieira after Sporting CP draw

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has showered praise on Fabio Vieira after his team's 2-2 draw against Sporting CP on Thursday.

The Portuguese playmaker assisted his team's opening goal and played the full 90 minutes against the Lions. He was signed from FC Porto last summer for a fee of €40 million with add-ons.

Vieira has since found himself playing more prominently in cup competitions compared to the Premier League, where has amassed just 385 minutes so far. However, he has started in all 10 cup games this season, including seven in the Europa League.

Asked to give his opinion on the 22-year-old playmaker after the game, Arteta said, via the aforementioned source:

"We’re really happy with him, I think he deserves more minutes than he’s had especially in the last two months...

He added:

"...You saw tonight he was one of our dangerous players, making things happen and he’s a player that I absolutely love."

