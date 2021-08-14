Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Jurgen Klopp on signing a new midfielder, Reds yet to make a bid for Bundesliga ace, and more - 13 August 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. The club also plans to clear a few players from their squad to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as on August 13, 2021.

Virgil van Dijk signs a new Liverpool contract

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has signed a new long-term contract that will keep him at Anfield until 2025.

The Dutchman has been a key player for the Reds since joining them from Southampton for a club-record fee in January 2018.

Van Dijk’s 2020-21 season came to an end prematurely after a cruciate ligament injury, but the Dutchman is back and expected to the side’s opening game against Norwich City this season.

The 30-year old said it wasn’t a hard decision to sign the extension:

“It was quite easy, yes. Since day one when I joined the club, I felt so much appreciation from the fans and from my teammates and the staff, that I could be a very important member of this football club. It has been going well; unfortunately last season for me personally has been a season to forget, to learn from and take with me, but I have enjoyed my time here and will keep enjoying it in the next couple of years altogether with all of you,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

No offer for Florian Neuhaus, says Gladbach director

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has revealed that the club have not received a bid from Liverpool for Florian Neuhaus.

The German midfielder has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer as the Reds seek a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has delivered an update on the future of Florian Neuhaus.



Eberl, however, claims the club have not received any offers, and Neuhaus is likely to remain at Borussia Park.

"We didn’t receive any offers for Florian Neuhaus over the summer. He will continue to play for us this season,” Eberl said.

Klopp hints Liverpool may not sign a midfielder this summer

Jurgen Klopp has explained that Liverpool’s depth in midfield is pretty good despite Wijnaldum’s departure when asked about signing a new midfielder.

"Tell me a name and I would think about it. Which sort of player would you sign? More goals than Gini, defend better than Fab, more creative than Naby, Curtis, Harvey? You tell me. I don't know who that is," Klopp said when asked about a new midfielder.

Liverpool have signed just one player so far in the transfer window in Ibrahima Konate. The Reds may not make further additions unless they manage to sell at least a couple more fringe players.

