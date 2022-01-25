PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians interested in Premier League striker; PSG could sign Real Madrid star, and more - 24 January 2022

PSG took a step further in their quest to win the Ligue 1 title this season, as they hammered Reims 4-0 at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. That has kept them 11 points clear of Nice atop the Ligue 1 table after 22 games.

Meanwhile, PSG are interested in a Premier League striker. Elsewhere, the Parisians have been linked with a Real Madrid player. On that note, here's a look at the PSG transfer stories as on 24 January 2022.

PSG express interest in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The striker is closer than ever to leaving the Emirates.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Parisians have joined Barcelona, AC Milan, Juventus, Marseille and Sevilla in signing Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang has been indefinitely frozen out of the Arsenal first team by manager Mikel Arteta due to disciplinary issues. The striker is all set to leave the club this year, having scored just four goals across competitions this season.

The Gunners need to make a decision on the Gabonese striker, who could be sent out on loan for the rest of the campaign. Should they sanction his exit, the Premier League giants will likely cover a significant portion of the forward's wages for the rest of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino provides update on Neymar's return from injury

Neymar has been sidelined since November 2021.

Neymar has been out of action since picking up an ankle injury in the Parisians' 3-1 Ligue 1 victory over Saint-Ettiene in November. Manager Mauricio Pochettino sounded uncertain if the Brazilian would be back in time for the Champions League Round of 16 clash with Real Madrid next month.

“We don’t know yet; we hope so; we have to follow his progress; he has to keep running next week. We hope he will be there," he told RMC Sport.

Neymar has bagged three goals and as many assists for the Ligue 1 giants across competitions so far this season. It remains to be seen if the attacker can return quickly and help the team at the business end of the season.

PSG interested in Marco Asensio

PSG are reportedly interested in signing Marco Asensio.

PSG have registered their interest in Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio, reports Defensa Central. The Spaniard is said to have grown tired of his role at the Santiago Bernabeu, and could secure a transfer away.

Asensio has been a key player under Carlo Ancelotti, having scored seven times in over 20 games across competitions. However, if Kylian Mbappe arrives at the Bernabeu next season, Asensio's game time could significantly drop. That has forced the striker to consider his future at the club.

PSG are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Mbappe, who is in the final six months of his current deal with the Parisians. The Frenchman is widely tipped to join Real Madrid next season. They have turned their attention on Asensio, and have reportedly offered him better wages than what he is earning now at Madrid.

However, Asensio's arrival in Paris is dependent on Mbappe's exit from the club. The Parisians are trying their best to keep their star striker at the club. However, if a new deal is not agreed before the end of the season, they stand to lose him for free.

Barcelona offer Marc-Andre Ter Stegen in swap deal for Gianluigi Donnarumma

The Italian is reportedly open to the move

As per a report from Fichajes.net, Barcelona have proposed a swap deal involving Parisians goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The German is an undisputed No.1 at Camp Nou, but his recent performances have been concerning, especially in the absence of an able backup. Meanwhile, Donnarumma is reportedly disillusioned with his role at the Parc des Princes, sharing first-team minutes with Keylor Navas. The Euro 2020 winner has made only 13 appearances for his new club across competitions, keeping six clean sheets.

However, PSG are unlikely to sanction Donnarumma's departure, as they only signed the 22-year-old on a free transfer last summer. So Barcelona might have to look elsewhere for a deputy to Ter Stegen or his replacement.

