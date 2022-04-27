“Running aimlessly around”, “Still on the bench?” – Fans claim Real Madrid superstar is ‘overhyped’ after display against Manchester City 

Real Madrid returned to Spain with a narrow loss against Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday, April 26. In a high-scoring game which ended 4-3 in favor of the home side, both sides attacked with zeal and consistency. However, Los Blancos superstar Luka Modric came under fire for his performance.

Fans took to Twitter to slam the former Ballon d'Or winner's inability to take charge of the midfield, as he was unable to find his footing against the Cityzens.

Here is a selection of tweets mocking Modric's inability to create key chances for the Madridistas:

Don @Opresii Modric running aimlessly around as if his toffee got missing… he can’t see anything. Modric running aimlessly around as if his toffee got missing… he can’t see anything.

DR.STINCHO🇬🇭 @wagyimi__ Arhh why is Modric still on the bench??🤔 Arhh why is Modric still on the bench??🤔

Yanks @lordyankees @Opresii He’ll give one pass soon, and the world will be comparing him to the midfield greats. He’s just a normal player @Opresii He’ll give one pass soon, and the world will be comparing him to the midfield greats. He’s just a normal player

Jason⚡️ @Jason_gh1 Modric is just over hyped. Modric is just over hyped.

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC Camavinga needs to come on or we lose this by more. Modric and Kroos getting outpaced and outgunned in midfield. One of them needs to come off. Camavinga needs to come on or we lose this by more. Modric and Kroos getting outpaced and outgunned in midfield. One of them needs to come off.

The star was eventually substituted for Dani Ceballos in the 79th minute as Carlo Ancelotti tried to infuse some energy in his stuttering midfield.

Real Madrid will accept the defeat against a Manchester City side that took charge from the very start of the game and diligently kept them on their toes throughout. Los Blancos will need another comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu to turn things around when the two sides meet in the second leg.

Both clubs currently lead their respective domestic leagues, although Manchester City's lead in the Premier League is noticeably narrower than Real Madrid's.

Fans and pundits alike will be hoping for a repeat of the brilliant attack on display at the Etihad today when both sides clash in the second leg on May 4.

Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid: Match Report

A brace from Karim Benzema could hardly do anything to stop the Cityzens, who had started off the game with a fast goal. Barely two minutes in, Riyad Mahrez whizzed past players on the right flank and put in a cross for Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian headed it past compatriot Thibaut Courtois' stretched hands.

City doubled their lead when Gabriel Jesus added his name to the scoresheet after a defensive error from David Alaba in the 11th minute. Benzema was on hand to put a quick foot in and get the ball past Ederson to put Madrid back in the game after 33 minutes.

At the 53-minute mark, Phil Foden pounced on a cross with a quick header to double City's lead. The celebrations didn't last long. Two minutes later, Vinicius Jr. raced past City's stunned defense and placed the ball past Ederson to keep Madrid fighting.

Bernardo Silva went on to add the fourth goal for Manchester City in minute 74. He latched onto a loose ball, found his path into the box and unleashed a powerful left-footed strike. Benzema added his second of the day to keep Real Madrid's hopes alive in the tie with a Panenka penalty in the 82nd minute.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit