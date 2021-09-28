“Runs even more than Kante, wow!” – Chelsea fans offer rave reviews on loan star

Chelsea fans were yet again impressed by the performance of on-loan midfielder Conor Gallagher for Crystal Palace in their game against Brighton on Monday.

Gallagher has been sent out on loan to Crystal Palace after having an impressive loan spell with West Brom last season. The Chelsea loanee has so far scored twice and got one assist from central midfield for Crystal Palace this season.

The Blues fans took to social media site Reddit to rave about Gallagher's energy and goal threat. A few fans even compared his game with that of N'Golo Kante.

Some of the comments on Reddit read as follows:

"Runs even more than Kante wow"

"He just keeps running. Lad has got no brakes."

"The fitness coaches at La Cobham must be ridiculous."

"He's been insane all game, I love watching him play. He was uncharacteristically poor during pre-seasonn for us though."

"He needs to be integrated into first team next season."

"Great great talent. What a career ahead of him. Keep doing the Chelsea thing at Crystal Palace"

Despite impressing fans, Conor Gallagher still looks a long way away from featuring for Chelsea's first-team under Thomas Tuchel. The Blues have a star-studded midfield which includes the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and new signing Saul Niguez.

It is worth noting that this is Gallagher's fourth loan spell away from Chelsea. Prior to his loan move to Crystal Palace, the 21-year-old midfielder was sent out on loan to Charlton Athletic, Swansea City and West Brom.

Thierry Henry is also impressed by Chelsea's loan star Conor Gallagher

Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry has also heaped praise on Conor Gallagher following his impressive start to the new Premier League season.

Henry believes Gallagher should play without any pressure and should be allowed to play his natural game. Henry told Sky Sports (via the Express):

"He has an eye for a goal at the minute, he’s way higher than when he used to play for West Brom on loan from Chelsea. I think he’s a player that loves to be unleashed, so let him go, let him go and put pressure, let him go and play, let him go and tackle. I thought he was outstanding.”

Chelsea's business plan involves sending a bunch of players out on loan and then selling them on a higher value. Some of the players who Chelsea have sent on loan include Conor Gallagher, Billy Gilmour, Armando Broja, Michy Batshuayi, Dujon Sterling and Baba Rahman amongst many others.

