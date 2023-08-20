“Russia is a terrorist state!” – Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko makes strong claim on Ukraine violence

Arsenal player Oleksandr Zinchenko has declared his disdain for Russia following recent attacks on Ukrainian territory in the ongoing conflict between the two countries. The Arsenal defender shared two photographs of the Taras Shevchenko Chernihiv Theatre before and after the attack on his Instagram story.

According to Ukraine.ua, the attack on the site killed five and injured 37, with 11 of those being children. While posting images on the social media platform, Zinchenko wrote:

"Russia is a terrorist state"

Zinchenko Instagram story

The theatre in the post was built in 1926 and is amongst the nation's most historical establishments. The football player has previously expressed his concern for children growing up watching such violence. He said in June (via Mirror):

"But in my head, there are a lot of thoughts. These kids don't understand … they just see the facts. Imagine you're going to school and then your school has suddenly been destroyed.

"For what? For what reason? This is a big injury, mentally, for the rest of their lives. That's what people have to know. Imagine your kid going to school and then one day a bomb lands and hits."

The former Manchester City player recently helped arrange a charity match called Game4Ukraine on August 5 to raise funds for rebuilding the school in Chernihiv Oblast.

"I hope this war is going to finish soon"- Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko wishes for return to normality

Oleksandr Zinchenko (via Getty Images)

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko is hoping for a speedy return to normality as his home country Ukraine is in an ongoing war with Russia. The left-back has been extremely vocal about his feelings on the situation.

Having already expressed his disregard for Russia in the past, Zinchenko explained the current situation in Ukraine. While speaking to The Guardian in June, he said:

"I am angry every single day because I really want to know what they are doing – to achieve what? To win what?"

“I hope this war is going to finish soon and in the end you’re just going to think: ‘Wow, how many people have been killed? How many people have lost one of their circle? How many people lost their houses, jobs or whatever – and for what?’ I just really want to know.”

The former Manchester City star continues to fight for peace in his home country, posting several images and videos on social media. At the moment, Zinchenko is with Arsenal as the club prepare to take Crystal Palace on Monday.