Ryanair savage under-pressure Chelsea boss Graham Potter amid horrid run of form

Ryanair have savaged under-pressure Chelsea manager Graham Potter amid his side's poor form. The Blues are tenth in the Premier League and have struggled under the Englishman.

Potter succeeded Thomas Tuchel in the Stamford Bridge dugout in early September. His side made a bright start to life under him but have come off the boil. They did beat Crystal Palace 1-0 on Sunday (January 15), though.

However, they suffered five defeats in seven league games before their win over the Eagles. There has been a miserable mood around Stamford Bridge, and Potter has been feeling the pressure.

Irish airline Ryanair compounded his misery by mocking him on Twitter. They tweeted in response to a fan uploading an image of the English coach looking worn out in comparison to how he looked before he took charge:

"We'd need to charge Potter for those bags."

Potter's side have a mountain to climb to finish in the top four. They trail fourth-placed Manchester United (38) by ten points after 19 games, having played a game more.

Next up for Chelsea is a trip to Anfield to face fellow struggling giants Liverpool, who are above them on goal difference.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone hopes Joao Felix can impress on loan at Chelsea

Diego Simeone hopes Joao Felix impresses at Chelsea.

Felix, 23, joined Chelsea from Atletico on a six-month loan deal in January with no option or obligation to buy after falling out of favour with Diego Simeone. He made 20 appearances across competitions at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

The Portuguese attacker made his debut in the Blues' 2-1 defeat to Fulham on January 12. However, he had a night to forget, as he was sent off in the second half.

Despite there appearing to be a rift between Felix and Simeone, the Argentine coach hopes that the 'extraordinary' forward can impress while on loan at Stamford Bridge. He told reporters (via GOAL):

"I will not go into details (about Joao Felix's performances) with such a long explanation. I just wish him the best, a boy with some extraordinary football ability. He is young and obviously eager to do his best and showcase all the football that he has in him. So, hopefully, he will succeed, wherever he is."

Felix joined Atletico from Benfica for €127.2 million, the third most expensive transfer of all time. He has managed 131 appearances for Simeone's side, scoring 34 goals and providing 18 assists.

