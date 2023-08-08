Sadio Mane reacts to Jordan Henderson reunion in Saudi Arabia with 4-word response as ex-Liverpool duo embrace each other

Sadio Mane was one of the many people who were surprised by Jordan Henderson's £13 million transfer from Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq this summer.

The England international captained the Reds since 2015 and played alongside Mane for six years before the latter joined Bayern Munich in 2022. After just one season in Bavaria, the Senegalese joined Al-Nassr, where he will play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Henderson (33), who has signed a three-year contract with the Saudi Pro League club, will pocket £700,000 a week. He came face-to-face with Mane at a launch event for the SPL, which will see Al-Nassr face Al-Ettifaq on 14 August.

@SPL_EN shared a video of the two former teammates meeting each other inside the tunnel. A surprised Mane was heard saying, via the Mirror:

"I can’t believe it"

The pair embraced twice before engaging in small talk where they asked each other how they were doing. They played 198 games as teammates, winning every major trophy on offer at club level, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Henderson is yet to make his competitive debut for Steven Gerrard's side. But Mane is already on his way to winning his first trophy at Al-Nassr. He has featured twice for the Saudi team in the Arab Club Champions Cup, where his team have a semi-final date against Al-Shorta on 9 August.

"We will miss him"- What Jurgen Klopp said after Jordan Henderson's Liverpool exit was confirmed

Jurgen Klopp said that everyone at Liverpool will miss Jordan Henderson after it was confirmed that he will join Al-Ettifaq.

The Englishman arrived at Anfield from Sunderland in 2011 and went on to register 33 goals and 61 assists in 492 games for the club. He was the only captain Klopp had since he took over the helm in November 2015.

Speaking after Henderson's exit was confirmed, the German tactician told the club's official website last month:

"I know it was a really, really tough decision for Hendo and I was around or with him all the way. It's sad, absolutely strange, because he is the only captain I had here at Liverpool, but I think it is exciting for him as well. We will miss him, without a shadow of a doubt, that's clear - as a man and as a player. But, as I said, that's football."

Since 'Hendo' and vice-captain James Milner left Anfield, Klopp has announced Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold as his captain and vice-captain, respectively.