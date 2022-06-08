"Salah wasn't great for Chelsea" - Jose Enrique says there is 'no excuse' for Liverpool to not sign 24-year-old former Chelsea striker

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has stated Mohamed Salah's example to defend the Reds' reported links with former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

He said the Egyptian wasn't a great player for the Blues but is one of the world's best right now.

This comes after Abraham might've hinted at joining the Reds next season in a training session with England (via TalkSPORT). Jurgen Klopp could be on the lookout for a new forward this summer with Sadio Mane expected to leave.

As per Correio de Manha, Liverpool are also interested in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. Enrique believes that the Uruguayan should be their top priority but Abraham won't be a bad choice if they sign him.

He said on his Instagram story (via HITC):

"Salah wasn't great for Chelsea. But now for many years, he has been one of the best players in the world. I don't mean he (Tammy Abraham) is or will be of the best. But that's no excuse to not sign him. Even saying that, I will go for Darwin Nunez as the best option, in my opinion."

Salah joined the Blues in 2013 from Basel and spent two seasons at Stamford Bridge before being loaned out to Roma, which eventually turned into a permanent move.

He made just 19 appearances for the London side, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 and has had immense success with them so far. The 29-year-old has scored 156 goals and contributed 63 assists in 254 games for the Reds.

Should Liverpool sign Darwin Nunez or Chelsea's Tammy Abraham?

Both strikers have had impressive campaigns for their respective sides.

Abraham has scored 27 goals and provided five assists in 53 matches in all competitions. He helped Roma win the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League, scoring nine goals in 13 matches.

The 24-year-old's Premier League experience could be a great asset if the Reds decide to sign him. He has scored 26 goals and provided eight assists in 89 appearances in the English top flight for Chelsea and Swansea City.

Nunez, meanwhile, has had a breakout campaign with Benfica. The 22-year-old scored 34 goals and provided four assists in 41 matches for the Portuguese side.

He also scored twice over two legs in their clash against Jurgen Klopp's side in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

While both are clinical and have immense work rates, Abraham's underwhelming stint in the Premier League might put Nunez above him this summer.

However, as Enrique stated in Salah's example, Abraham could take a similar path of moving from Chelsea to Roma to Liverpool.

