Sambi Lokonga breaks silence after leaving Arsenal for Crystal Palace in deadline day loan move

Albert Sambi Lokonga has shed light on the role Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira played in his loan move to Crystal Palace on the deadline day of the winter transfer window.

He was signed by the Gunners from RSC Anderlecht in the summer of 2021 for a fee of £15 million. Sambi Lokonga enjoyed a decent debut season, where he featured in 24 games across competitions.

However, his prominence in manager Mikel Arteta's side has dropped this campaign. He has only played 195 minutes of league football as compared to the 1,130 minutes last year.

Arsenal also signed Jorginho on a permanent basis from Chelsea in January, which would have pushed the Belgian further down the pecking order. Eventually, Sambi Lokonga ended up signing for Crystal Palace on loan.

afcstuff @afcstuff Sambi couldn’t be learning from anyone better. Sambi couldn’t be learning from anyone better. ❤️ https://t.co/j7dezWJNE8

But according to the midfielder, it wasn't an easy decision. Speaking after his loan move to the Eagles was confirmed, the one-cap Belgium international told Palace's official website:

"It was not easy [to leave Arsenal] because as you can see they are top of the league, but for me the important thing was the confidence of the coach.

"I had him on the phone and it was a good opportunity to come here, to show myself and to help the boys reach their objectives. He said to me ‘welcome’. He is going to push me to be a better player – I am looking forward to it."

Vieira won three league titles during his stay in north London from 1996 to 2005 and is widely regarded as one of Arsenal's greatest players ever. He has been the manager at Selhurst Park since replacing Roy Hodgson in the summer of 2021.

Jorginho 'excited' for new Arsenal challenge after Chelsea transfer

It may not have been the most expensive deal on deadline day, but Jorginho's move from Chelsea to Arsenal for a fee of £12 million certainly caught eyeballs.

GOAL @goal Marc Cucurella's reaction when we told him Jorginho was joining Arsenal Marc Cucurella's reaction when we told him Jorginho was joining Arsenal 😱 https://t.co/9j4zIte2Wx

His contract at Stamford Bridge was due to expire this summer, but he has now signed an 18-month deal at the Emirates. Speaking after swapping west London for north London, the 2020 UEFA Euros winner told the club's official website:

"I’m very excited for this new challenge, and I just can’t wait to be on the pitch to be honest! Everything has happened so fast. I was a bit surprised, but I took the opportunity of this amazing challenge."

He left Stamford Bridge after registering 29 goals and nine assists in 213 games across competitions for the Blues. The 31-year-old will hope to win the first Premier League title of his career as the Gunners sit atop the league table.

They lead second-placed Manchester City by five points and have a game in hand.

Poll : 0 votes