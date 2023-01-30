"Same level as Drogba" - Jose Mourinho compares Manchester United target to Chelsea legend and urges him to stop diving

AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho has likened Manchester United target Victor Osimhen to Chelsea legend Didier Drogba but warned that his diving will not be tolerated in England.

Napoli striker Osimhen has long been linked with a move to Manchester United. According to the Manchester Evening News, the Nigerian striker is one of the top names on Erik ten Hag’s wishlist for the summer. Osimhen is currently leading the goalscoring charts in Serie A, scoring a whopping 14 times in only 16 games. His performances have greatly helped Napoli emerge as the front-runners in the Serie A race this season.

Osimhen scored the opening goal in Napoli’s 2-1 win over Mourinho’s Roma on Sunday night (29 January). After the game, the Portuguese manager heaped praise on the Manchester United target, claiming that he was on the same level as Chelsea icon Drogba. Mourinho claimed that he would have bought the 24-year-old if he had the money but urged him to cut down on the theatrics.

“He is of the same level as Drogba, but Didier didn’t dive. If Victor changes, then OK. I’d buy him if I was at a club with a lot of money,” said the former Chelsea mastermind (via GOAL).

“However, if he does go to England one day, he needs to change, because in Italy they put up with this sort of behavior, whereas in the Premier League, they’d come down hard on him.”

Mourinho managed Drogba during his time with Chelsea, over two spells (2004–2007, 2014-15). The former Chelsea striker played 186 games under Mourinho across competitions, scoring 73 times and providing 38 assists.

Manchester United to make decision on PSV and Borussia Dortmund target in final hours of January window

Manchester United have received 10 offers for their young forward Anthony Elanga, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed. According to the transfer expert, the Red Devils have received approaches from Borussia Dortmund and PSV but have not yet greenlit any moves. They are likely to make the final call in the closing hours of the January transfer window.

“Manchester United have received 10 (!) proposals to sign Anthony Elanga on loan — PSV Eindhoven are pushing after Borussia Dortmund request,” Romano wrote on Twitter.

“No green light from Manchester Utd as of now, decision to be made in final 24/48h.”

Elanga has played 20 games for the Red Devils this season across competitions, claiming two assists. Although he has not featured regularly for Ten Hag’s side, United might be reluctant to let him go in January due to the lack of options up top.

