“Same story, we kill ourselves every week” - Cole Palmer reacts after Chelsea draw against Burnley despite him scoring twice

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has expressed his frustration after the Blues were held to a 2-2 draw in their Premier League home clash against Burnley on Saturday, March 30.

Despite taking the lead twice, both times through Palmer, Mauricio Pochettino's team came out of the clash with only a point. Burnley were down to 10 men during the contest after Lorenz Assignon was sent off in the 40th minute.

Palmer broke the deadlock with his 44th-minute penalty. Josh Cullen, though, brought the visitors on level terms in the 47th minute. Palmer struck yet again in the second half (78') only for Dara O'Shea to cancel out his strike in the 81st minute.

Palmer has now reacted to the game, claiming it was poor from the team to not come out of the match with all three points despite playing against 10 men. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"It's poor, really... it can't happen. Especially when they go down to ten men. We got too comfortable. Ssame story, we kill ourselves every week. It's got to improve from us as players. We need consistency."

On a personal level, Palmer has had a stellar campaign since his reported £42.5 million summer transfer from Manchester City last summer. The attacking midfielder has now scored 16 goals and has provided 12 assists in 35 appearances across competitions.

Chelsea, however, continue to struggle and are currently languishing in the 11th spot in the league table with 40 points from 28 matches.

WATCH: Cole Palmer's panenka penalty during Chelsea vs. Burnley

Cole Palmer has already shown that the Blues' decision to spend big money on him was a good one. He has been the team's most prominent attacking threat since joining the club.

Number-wise, Palmer has been superb and his displays are oozing confidence. The youngster's class was on display when he scored a panenka penalty to open the scoring at Stamford Bridge.

Watch the video of the magnificent penalty:

Palmer has so far made 25 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists. He played one league game for Manchester City earlier in the season.