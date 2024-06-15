Sami Khedira snubs Germany as he picks favorites to win Euro 2024

Former Real Madrid star Sami Khedira chose England over his home nation Germany while sharing his pick for the Euro 2024 winner. The former German central midfielder made this prediction while speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE.

Without thinking twice, Khedira picked England as the winners of Euro 2024. Check out his answer at the 31:46 mark in the video below.

This year's hosts for the UEFA European Championship have won the tournament thrice in the past (1972, 1980, and 1996) while the Three Lions were runners-up in 2020 and ended up in third place twice in 1968 and 1996. They are yet to claim the title.

Germany began their Euro 2024 journey on a great note, winning 5-1 against Scotland in the opening game on Friday (June 14) at Allianz Arena. Florian Wirtz opened the scoring in the 10th minute, thanks to an assist from Joshua Kimmich. Jamal Musiala doubled their score by netting a goal through an assist by Kai Havertz in the 19th minute.

Havertz scored a penalty (45+1') after Scotland's defender Ryan Porteous was shown a red card for committing a foul on the German captain İlkay Gündoğan. The first half ended with a 3-0 score as the Tartan Army was left with 10 players on the field.

Niclas Füllkrug scored Germany's fourth goal in the 68th minute while Scotland's only goal of the match came via an own goal from defender Antonio Rüdiger in the 87th minute. Emre Can scored the last goal of the match from an assist by Thomas Müller just a minute before the final whistle (90+3').

Germany are pitted against Hungary next in the group stage of Euro 2024 on Wednesday (June 19) at MHPArena.

Manuel Neuer creates record after being named in Germany's line-up against Scotland in Euro 2024

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made a record after making it to the starting XI against Scotland in the opening game of Euro 2024 on Friday. The 38-year-old shot-stopper matched France's Hugo Lloris as the goalkeeper with the most appearances at a major tournament — 35.

The retired 2018 World Cup-winning French goalkeeper held the record after his appearance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar. Neuer, who currently plays for Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, has maintained 49 clean sheets in 120 games across all competitions for his nation since he made it to the squad in 2009.