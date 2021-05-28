Samuel Eto'o gives his prediction for Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League final

Former Barcelona and Chelsea striker Samuel Eto'o has backed the Blues to surprise Manchester City in the final of the UEFA Champions League on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are tipped as favorites to win the Champions League this season.

Chelsea progressed to the Champions League final thanks to a 3-1 aggregate victory over Real Madrid in the semi-finals. They will face a Manchester City side that claimed an impressive 4-1 aggregate victory over Paris Saint-Germain to book a place in the final.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have already won the EFL Cup and the Premier League title.

Chelsea, on the other hand, head into the Champions League final on the back of two consecutive defeats. They crumbled in their final two Premier League games and lost 1-0 to Leicester City in the final of the FA Cup two weeks ago.

Former Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o played for Chelsea during the 2013-14 season. The Barcelona legend is delighted to see Chelsea reach the final of the Champions League for the first time since 2012 and has backed his former club to pull off a surprise victory.

"I am happy to see my old club Chelsea qualify for the Champions League final once again. For some, Manchester City are the favorites to lift the trophy, but in my opinion, when it comes to a final, there is no such thing as favorites. It is just one game, so anything is possible," Eto'o told Goal.

"Time and time again, we have seen teams arrive to a final unfancied, only to leave as champions," added Eto'o.

Thomas Tuchel will be desperate to lead Chelsea to victory in the Champions League final

Chelsea have vastly improved since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins from Frank Lampard in January. The German has turned Chelsea's fortunes around but was unable to lead them to victory against Leicester City in the final of the FA Cup.

The Blues were unable to improve on their fourth-place finish from last season but did qualify for next season's Champions League despite losing to Aston Villa on the final day of the season.

Thomas Tuchel will be desperate to put his side's recent disappointments behind him and claim a victory over Manchester City on Saturday night.

