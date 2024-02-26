"Santiago Bernabeu’s KING", "Class is permanent" - Real Madrid fans hail veteran's MOTM performance in 1-0 win over Sevilla

Real Madrid fans have hailed Luka Modric after the veteran midfielder came off the bench to score a stunning winner in a 1-0 win against Sevilla on Sunday (February 25).

Modric, 38, has struggled for game time this season at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Croatian playmaker has lost his place in Carlo Ancelotti's starting lineup and was named on the bench against Quique Sanchez Flores' Los Nervionenses.

It looked as though Real Madrid were going to be held to a frustrating draw by the visitors at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ancelotti's attackers couldn't get past a stern Sevilla defense.

That was until Ancelotti turned to Modric in the 75th minute and the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner had an immediate impact. The ball fell to the Madrid icon just outside the box in the 81st minute.

Modric glided his way past French midfielder Boubakary Soumare before bending a scintillating strike past Sevilla goalkeeper Orjan Nyland on the edge of the box. He wheeled away in celebration with his teammates hoisting him up in front of the home crowd.

The Croatia captain's goal was a vital one as it kept Real Madrid firmly on course to becoming La Liga champions. They sit top of the league, with an eight-point lead over second-placed Barcelona.

Modric dazzled during his 15-minute cameo appearance. He also made one key pass and found his man with three long ball attempts.

Ancelotti gave a glowing verdict of the Croat after his goal (via Madrid Xtra):

"Luka Modrić's goal? He deserved it. He deserved our celebration. It's difficult to leave him on the bench. He's an example for all the players."

Fans were equally as impressed by Modric's match-winning appearance against Sevilla.

Carlo Ancelotti remained tight-lipped about Luka Modric's future at Real Madrid

Modric's future at Real Madrid is uncertain as he has just four months left on his contract. The Croatian midfielder has been at the Bernabeu since August 2012 and has become a hero with the La Liga giants.

However, Modric's lack of game time this season has been problematic. He reportedly has turned down a proposal from Ancelotti to join the Italian's backroom staff when his contract expires.

Ancelotti was asked about Modric's situation after the win against Sevilla. He insisted that it was his decision to make regarding whether he will continue at Real Madrid (via the source above):

"Modric's future? It's in his hands. It depends on him. We will wait for his decision."

Los Blancos' boss was adamant that Modric still has the legs to play at the top level despite being in the latter stages of his career:

"He still has the legs, the energy. This is not the end of his career. Look at him, he's 39!"

Modric has won 23 major trophies during his time at the Bernabeu, including five UEFA Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles. He's made 517 appearances, scoring 39 goals and providing 83 assists.