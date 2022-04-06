“Satanism football to another level” – Fans accuse Atletico Madrid of deploying ’10-0-0’ system against Manchester City in Champions League

Fans have accused Atletico Madrid of deploying a 10-0-0 formation in what has been a one-sided UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie between the Spanish side and Manchester City.

The ball has rarely left the Atletico half of the field, with City continuously trying to break down the La Liga side.

In years past, you would not have associated a Spanish side with setting up in the manner they are, which is more similar to that of a defensive Premier League team.

But Diego Simeone's men have left no gaps between defenders with Manchester City looking increasingly irritated by the difficult task of breaking through the defense.

Fans watching are also seemingly irritated by the formation deployed by the Spanish side and have reacted on Twitter:

🇫🇮 @EetuAntxro I’m convinced that Atletico Madrid fans don’t enjoy football after watching terrorism football for over 10 years. Although Simeone is a great coach his football is so boring to watch I’m convinced that Atletico Madrid fans don’t enjoy football after watching terrorism football for over 10 years. Although Simeone is a great coach his football is so boring to watch

Tammy🇳🇬 @Tammy_UTD Atletico constantly playing like they have a 1-0 lead and are in the last 10 minutes of a final is always funny to watch Atletico constantly playing like they have a 1-0 lead and are in the last 10 minutes of a final is always funny to watch 😂😂

Thanos @RakeshK63899540

Ngl it's already started boring tbh Atletico Madrid todayNgl it's already started boring tbh Atletico Madrid today😭😭Ngl it's already started boring tbh😏 https://t.co/Dvmq670Nq2

Niko @NikoPhotoworks



System: 10-0-0 #MCIATM even the substitutes in Atletico play behind the ball.System: 10-0-0 #MCIATM even the substitutes in Atletico play behind the ball.😂System: 10-0-0

Manchester City could be hit on the counter by Atletico Madrid

City will be wary of the likes of Griezmann on the counter

With Manchester City pegging the Atletico Madrid side back into their own half each time Simeone's side have broken, they've posed a threat.

With Joao Felix and Antoine Griezmann up front, there is always the risk of being hit on the break.

The duo have looked lively when in possession, which has been a rarity, so City will need to ensure that they're not vulnerable whilst putting pressure on the Atleti defense.

But every Atletico Madrid player looks assured, they know their role and they are keeping the Cityzens at bay.

Atletico knocked City's neighbors Manchester United out of the last round in what was a similar sort of set-up during the second-leg.

City will be wary of the way in which the tide can just suddenly turn, with Simeone a master in stealing a victory.

At the time of writing, both teams are still locked at 0-0 with just under 30 minutes of normal time left at the Etihad Stadium.

Edited by Nived Zenith