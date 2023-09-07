"Saudi might be better than Ligue 1" - Neymar Jr makes bold claim when asked about Saudi Pro League

Al-Hilal superstar Neymar Jr. has proclaimed that the Saudi Pro League could be better than France's Ligue 1.

The superstar forward completed a move to Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. He became the latest in a host of big names that have joined the cash-rich league recently.

Apart from Neymar, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte are plying thei trade in various clubs in the league.

In a press-conference ahead of Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bolivia on Friday (September 8), Neymar sid about the Saudi Pro League (via Total Cristiano):

“To those who try to belittle the Saudi League will start to follow it very soon. I tell them that Saudi is a strong league. Look at all the names Saudi has signed. Saudi might be better than Ligue 1.”

The Brazilian spent six seasons in Ligue 1 with PSG before completing a £78 million move to Al-Hilal this summer. The player, though, is yet to make his debut for the Ryadh-based club, as he's nursing an injury.

What Neymar said about adapting in Saudi Arabia

For players spending most of their career in Europe, adapting in Saudi Arabia can be difficult due to the Middle-Eastern country's different climate and culture/

Neymar, though, said that he hasn't faced any difficulties. bout how he has adapted in Saudi Arabia following his move to Al-Hilal, the Brazilian said (as per Ge Globo):

"I did not encounter any kind of difficulty. Obviously speaking Arabic, I still don't speak. My French, after five, six years, was pretty bad. Not much difference.

"What's important is on the field, getting along with your teammates. It's a new culture that I'm going to. I was happy to discover it. I was very well received by everyone. I’m happy with my decision, with the future ahead."

He added:

"Obviously, there were a lot of guesses everywhere, a lot of know-it-alls who knew the truth of what happened, and no one knows.

"Only I know, few people know what happened for me to arrive at Al-Hilal, but it's not up to anyone, it's not up to you. What you have to talk about is the four lines, from the outside, I'll take care of it."

Al-Hilal have a true global superstar in Neymar. For many, he's on the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in terms of talent. Fans will keep a keen eye on how he fares for Al-Hilal.